Steps to Consider That May Inspire Important Changes in Your Life

By Joanne Witmyer

One of the most rewarding aspects of the work I do is helping people successfully navigate through changes in their lives. Health, wellness and self-care can support that process.

What is fascinating to explore is what motivates an individual’s choice to alter their behavior in the first place. It is unique to each person depending on their background, relationships, schedule and goals.

Sometimes we discover that the surface reason, when peeled back, reveals a deeper need that can be a driver for creating meaningful personal momentum. For example, someone may initially set a basic goal to exercise more frequently. What exactly does that mean?

Talking through why exercising is important on a personal level, visualizing what success looks like and considering how it will feel when the goal is reached can all be useful tools for an individual to realize how changes can realistically fit into their daily life.

Another wellness-related goal may be changing eating habits to enhance health in general or to focus on healing a medical condition. To find out more about what causes individuals to be ready to move forward with tackling meal-plan goals, I reached out to two nutritionists in our community. We discussed the change in behavioral trends they observe in their customized nutrition and exercise programs.

Dina Khader, MS, RD, CDN, has a private practice (The Khader Group) based in Mount Kisco. Khader said that she finds availability of resources and a support system key to prompting change for her clients. She encourages individuals that their meals don’t need to be perfect 100 percent of the time for them to be taking steps toward success; taking that pressure off can ease clients’ feeling of self-criticism and can help build momentum and confidence as they begin to see results. One of Khader’s areas of expertise is helping patients undergoing treatment for cancer to customize nutrition plans and improve overall health. Amy Peck, MS, RD, CPT, created Courtyard Nutrition & Therapy Associates in Katonah. Peck has developed meaningful programs to help women and adolescent girls focus on healthier approaches to eating and exercise. She finds it helpful to ask clients who have achieved a goal to reflect on what led them to seek help and ask for support. Peck encourages small yet thoughtful steps forward, so that clients introduce changes into their lives at a manageable pace and don’t get discouraged.

Making changes to health and wellness routines is achievable, especially if you take a moment to consider the realities of your needs, schedule and motivations. What one new activity can you try this week? Reach out to let me know how it goes for you.

Joanne Witmyer is the founder of Indigo Health and Wellness based in Briarcliff Manor. She teaches group workshops, offers consulting to companies and helps individuals achieve their wellness goals – particularly during times of change and transition. You can reach Joanne at 914-208-1022 or Joanne@IndigoHW.com.