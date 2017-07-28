NBA D League Officially Transitions to NBA G League

In November at the start of the 2017-18 season the Westchester Knicks and their home arena the Westchester County Center will prominently display the Gatorade Company logo, as Gatorade has been named the entitlement sponsor of the NBA Developmental League. It is the first time that a United States professional sports league has named an entitlement sponsor.

Gatorade, a division of PepsiCo, has always played a role as a marketing partner since the inception of the NBA D league in 2001-02. However presently they have escalated their involvement as part of a multi-year expanded partnership announced by the NBA and Gatorade, which makes Gatorade the entitlement sponsor and officially changing the name of the NBA D-League to the NBA G-League.

The Westchester Knicks joined the D-League in 2014 as the NBA Developmental League affiliate of the New York Knicks, while making the home court the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

Local fans attending Westchester Knicks games at the start of the 2017-18 season in November will notice the NBA Gatorade League logo on team jerseys, game balls, on-court signage and league digital assets at the Westchester County Center.

The NBA G-League will also collaborate with the Gatorade Sports Science Institute on programs to enhance player sports performance and recovery. “This is a pivotal moment for the NBA G-League. The league is experiencing unprecedented success both on and off the court, and our partnership with Gatorade is helping to drive the momentum and create exciting opportunities, for innovation, sports performance and player development,” said NBA G League President Malcolm Turner.

The NBA G-League will add four new teams this season bringing the total number of teams in the G League to 26. The Milwaukee Bucks purchased an expansion team that will play in Oshkosh, Wisconsin named the Wisconsin Heard. The Memphis Hustle will be the new NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Orlando Magic’s new G-League affiliate is the Lakeland Magic and the Atlanta Hawks purchased a G-League affiliate, who will begin play this season as the Erie Bayhawks.

Fans can log onto the new NBA Gatorade League website at NBAGLeague.com. There is also an updated app available for the NBA G-League.