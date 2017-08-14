Merits of Proposed Constitutional Convention Debated

Along with candidates for local elections this November, New York voters will have the chance to vote on a proposal that could potentially change the state constitution.

The proposition, which will be on the back of the ballot, will ask voters whether they want a constitutional convention. If voters approve the measure, delegates would be selected in 2018 and the convention would be held in April 2019 with possible amendments to the state’s founding document on the ballot that year.

The state board of elections is required to put forth the question on the ballot every 20 years and for the last five decades voters have demurred with the last convention held in 1967. Delegates could include current lawmakers and the cost of the convention would be in the millions.

While the process might be straightforward, opinions from public officials, concerned citizens, and advocacy groups widely vary.

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, a Republican, is against a constitutional convention because while a convention might look good, he doesn’t believe it’ll rectify the state’s problems. Issues that plague New York could still be solved by the state legislature during session, Byrne noted, like the pension forfeiture bill for corrupt lawmakers that will also be on the ballot this fall.