Mahopac Wine & Liquor, Mahopac

Mahopac resident Theodore Lampropoulos said he and his father, Danny, opened Mahopac Wine & Liquor about seven weeks ago to provide its customers with selections not commonly found elsewhere in the local area.

“There was a need for a new store in town,” he said. “We carry different brands than other people. We carry a lot of small batch bourbons, a lot of local stuff, Long Island wines. We carry wine from New York State. We carry a lot of wines from all over. We specialize in Italian wines.”

Lampropoulos said a variety of bourbons are sold in the new store including ones from the local area, such as Long Island, as well as organic bourbons.

Mahopac Wine, which opened in February on South Lake Boulevard, offers discounts.

Lampropoulos said it took about six months to renovate the property, which was formerly operated by a locksmith. The renovation work included putting in LED lights and “everything environmentally friendly,” including the use of recycled materials, he said.

The new store’s customers come “from all over,” including Mahopac, Somers, Yorktown and Connecticut, he said. As for business, “so far, so good,” he said.

Lampropoulos said one of his favorite liquors being sold in his establishment is a 131 Barrel Proof Jack Daniel’s, which the store recently began to offer. Another favorite is the rare Louis XIII cognac, which is imported from France.

Every Friday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the store holds wine tastings, with a different region featured each week.

“We just educate people and tell them how the grapes differ by region and how the climate effects the grape and how the climate effects the quality of wine,” Lampropoulos said. Over the past year he studied information on various wine regions and continues his research on a daily basis, including reading books about wine, he said. He has tasted everything sold in his store, Lampropoulos said. He is in the process of earning a certification in the industry.

“We’re just trying to bring a new business to Mahopac,” Lampropoulos said. One of the goals is to help customers try a variety of wines and liquors “to let people decide what’s better for their pallet,” he said.

Mahopac Wine & Liquor is located at 954 S. Lake Blvd. For more information call 845-628-0220.