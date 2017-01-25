LWV Meeting to Explain Why or Why Not to Vote for a Constitutional Convention

As required by New York State Constitutional mandate every 20 years, the November 2017 ballots throughout the state will ask the following question: “Shall there be a convention to revise the constitution and amend the same?”

The League of Women Voters invites the public to attend a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to explain the history and meaning of that question. Sally Robinson, LWV of New York State Vice President of Issues and Advocacy, will discuss The Who, What, Where, When, Why and How of New York State’s Constitutional Convention Question. The meeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Church Street School Auditorium, 295 Church Street, White Plains. (Snow date Feb. 28). For questions or directions, call 914-761-4382.

The LWVNYS has not taken a position on whether to support, oppose or remain neutral on the question of holding a constitutional convention and so LWVNYS’s goal at this time is to educate members of the public about important aspects of the question and to assist the League in its decision on what, if any, position the League will take on the question of convening a constitutional convention.

This program is organized by the LWV of White Plains and co-sponsored by the local Leagues of Harrison, Larchmont/Mamaroneck, New Castle, New Rochelle, Northeast, Scarsdale and the Westchester county league.

There will be time for questions from the audience. For additional information consult the New York State League of Women Voters website, www.lwvny.org. The program is free and open to all.