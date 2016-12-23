LoBue, Tamagna Wrestle Over County Busing System

Legislator Dini LoBue and former county lawmaker Vincent Tamagna no longer mix it up as colleagues, but the two were still at odds during a recent legislative committee meeting.

LoBue and Tamagna, now the county’s transportation manager, bickered over how efficiently the county bus system is working since MV Transportation took over a couple of years ago. During a Physical Services Committee meeting last Wednesday, LoBue brought up recent issues with the busing after hearing a few complaints from residents and bus drivers.

Tamagna, a former legislator from District 1, said the busing system does roughly 110,000 rides each year and he only gets about six complaints each month. While he believes that the system is providing a decent service at an affordable cost, Tamagna noted the buses have dealt with more road congestion recently and couldn’t control factors like bad weather or a car accident.

Tamagna said one slight change has been instead of using a system where seniors call when they want to travel; the buses take a route to areas where they usually get those calls like at senior living facilities. He did concede later on that might result in bus drivers losing a few minutes of their break.

Tamagna also noted the bus fleet is aging, with eight buses to be replaced in March 2017 and another eight buses will be swapped in 2018. A bus can’t be replaced with federal funds until it hits 200,000 miles, Tamagna said.