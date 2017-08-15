Little Cabin Sandwich Shop, Yorktown

By Ryan Canon – The Little Cabin Sandwich Shop celebrated its opening day just a month ago, on July 13, as it opened its doors to business on Route 202 in Yorktown. Titled “The Little Cabin Shop,” the deli offers dining within a cozy cabin atmosphere.

The store features a wide range of deli sandwich options, with both breakfast and lunch options, and prides itself on the fresh ingredients it uses. The restaurant also supports local business, locally sourcing their ingredients as much as they can.

The new restaurant is owned by Mariana and Stephen Brophy, and opening a restaurant was a longtime dream come true for the restaurant veterans.

“It was my husband’s dream, he always wanted to open a sandwich place. He had worked in restaurants before and he never liked the fact that everything was frozen and premade,” Mrs. Brophy said. “He wants to make everything fresh”.

Though opening the restaurant was a longtime dream realized, running a business is not something that the Brophy’s are unfamiliar with. For Stephen, running a small business is part of the family tradition.

“My father owns a small business, and I grew up with that, and I have always had an interest in cooking, so I combined the two and we started this,” he said.

The Brophy’s pride themselves on doing as much of the food preparation themselves at the restaurant as possible, grinding the meat and curing it themselves.

“We try to do as much as we can here. We take different cuts of meat and we’ll grind them and cure them here,” Stephen said. “We do that rather than just buying bacon or pork belly and putting salts on it and curing it, and we do the same thing with corned beef and pastrami.”

The deli is still new, and the owners anticipate making room for expansion. Currently, they offer breakfast and lunch sandwiches as well as salads, Stephen said that he would like to see them offer more in the future.

“One thing I actually would like to do is expand the menu,” he said. “We are still very new, but once we get settled in, I would like to see more menu options.”

The Little Cabin Sandwich Shop is located at 3787 Crompond Road in Cortlandt Manor, and is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.