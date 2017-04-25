In Light of Last Prez Election, Electoral College Debated

By Anna Young

With so many people still confused by the results of the presidential election, the Putnam County League of Women Voters (LWV) held an informational forum regarding the Electoral College last Thursday night at the Mahopac Library.

Many people throughout the county continue seeking information about the Electoral College and how President Donald Trump was able to win the election despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, President of LWV, Eileen Reilly said. She felt it was necessary to try and provide people with answers.

“The library approached us to do this because they too had a lot of request from people who come to the library to explain why the Electoral College exists,” Reilly said at the April 20 forum. “This year was the kind of election where it was obvious where the popular vote was so high, yet the Electoral College elected the president, which made people wonder why they even go to vote.”

Reilly added how until this election, she never gave the inner workings of the Electoral College a second thought.

“I had questions, why did this happen?” she added. “I don’t understand the mechanics of the Electoral College, so that was my need to have this and learn more about it.”