Holy Innocents Lecturer Speaks Out on Revival of Hate, Bigotry

Joseph Levin knows when he sees and hears unabashed hatred. Born and raised in Alabama, he had a front seat to a chapter of American history when he attended the University of Alabama during the height of the nation’s civil rights struggles.

On Sunday evening at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville, Levin, who 46 years ago co-founded the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), brought his decades of experience fighting bigotry by speaking about what ordinary citizens can do to dampen the smoldering fires of hatred in the United States, thought by many to be relegated to history.

Since the election, the intolerance he witnessed more than 50 years ago has resurfaced in the country with President Donald Trump having centered his campaign and presidency on bigotry, hate, lies and fear mongering, Levin said.

“After the election, I made the mistake of assuring my adult children that Trump would likely develop a more reasonable and responsible persona,” Levin said. “(There has been) no change in his personality, no change in his temperament, no better appreciation of his responsibilities as president of the United States.”

“This is now Donald Trump’s America,” he added.

Since founding the SPLC, Levin has been fighting to protect the vulnerable and seeking equal justice for those most often victimized by racism and violent groups. He served as the SPLC’s president and general counsel during his career.

Levin explained that Trump’s rhetoric has energized the white supremacist movement, citing the events in Charlottesville, Va. on Aug. 12. White nationalists, Nazis and members of the KKK stormed the streets of the college town leaving one dead and 19 injured after a white nationalist plowed his car into counter-protesters.

Following the president’s failure to condemn hate groups, Levin said Trump validated radicals.

“This kind of overt bigotry has been justified by our president and his vice president,” he added. “Even if he (Trump) seems rational today, tomorrow, next week, two hours from now, the people who are most at risk have every right to be afraid.”

The SPLC has monitored hate groups and extremists throughout the United States, working to expose their activities to the public and law enforcement agencies. Levin said that between November and March, the center reported 244 anti-Semitic incidents, 180 incidents against Muslims and 163 bomb threats to community and religious centers.

Levin said 1,372 hate crimes related to the election have been reported with people referencing Trump by name or by his famous motto, “Make America Great Again.”

Levin stressed that to combat hate, communities must come together to support victims, stay engaged, speak up, teach acceptance and educate one another to forge a better future.

“Whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward,” Levin said.