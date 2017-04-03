Greenburgh Man Found Guilty of Attempted Rape and Assault

Juan Sumba Duchi (DOB 4/8/84) Greenburgh, was found guilty by a jury of one count of Attempted Rape in the First Degree, a class “C” Felony; one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a class “D” Felony; one count of Assault in the Third Degree, a class “A” Misdemeanor.

On or about December 22, 2015, at approximately 10 p.m., the defendant drove his

ex-girlfriend in his vehicle to an isolated parking lot located at 228 Fisher Avenue, in the City of White Plains.

Once in the parking lot, the defendant demanded that the victim have sex with him. When the victim refused and begged the defendant to take her home, the defendant became enraged and attacked her, breaking her nose and then attempting to rape her in the car. The victim fought the defendant off and managed to get out from under him escaping from the vehicle.

The defendant then set upon the victim again, kicking and punching her while she lay on the ground. While the defendant stomped on her, he broke her collarbone. A passerby heard the victim’s screams and called 911. Two other people who were in the vicinity came to the victim’s aid and pulled the defendant off of her. The police arrived within minutes and the defendant was apprehended at the scene.

His remand continues. He will be sentenced on May 23, 2017.

Duchi faces a possible maximum sentence of fifteen years on the attempted rape conviction and seven years on the assault conviction.