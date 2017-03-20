FASNY Public Hearing Scheduled

During a Special Meeting of the White Plains Common Council on March 15, a vote was taken that determined the revised Site Plan proposed by the French American School of New York (FASNY), formerly known as Site A, is indeed an Environmentally Sensitive Site.

Discussion before the vote centered an a drainage ditch across the street from the FASNY site on the Westchester Hills property. The drainage ditch became a point of environmental concern when it was brought to the attention of the Council by the Gedney Neighborhood Association. Subsequent reports also analyzed the water course and ditch on the Westchester Hills property, and a report by White Plains Planning Commissioner Christopher Gomez determined that the water course was within the 100-foot distance of the FASNY property, making it also environmentally sensitive.

Both Councilwoman Beth Smayda and Councilman John Kirkpatrick voted against the resolution. They agreed that the water course was ‘engineered’ and not a natural stream and therefore did not qualify as a protected area.

Councilmembers Nadine Hunt-Robinson, Dennis Krolian, John Martin and Milagros Lecuona all agreed, along with Mayor Tom Roach that the water course did qualify as environmentally sensitive and voted in favor of the resolution.

The positive vote now requires a supermajority for acceptance of FASNY’s Site Plan.

The Council also scheduled concurrent public hearings on the Site Plan to take place April 5 at 6 p.m. at the White Plains Performing Arts Center at City Center in White Plains.

After the vote FASNY released a statement: “Better late than never. That is the reaction of The French-American School of New York following the vote Wednesday night by the White Plains Mayor and Common Council to schedule a final public hearing on the School’s plan to create a Middle and High School on a portion of the abandoned Ridgeway Country Club. “

Commenting on the vote, John Botti, a member of the FASNY Board of Trustees who is overseeing the plan for the new School said, “We’re obviously pleased that the Council is at last moving forward toward making a final determination on the reduced plan that has now been under review for more than six years, and we’re confident that we will obtain the votes required to approve the project. Frankly, the drastically reduced plan we have agreed to merits a 7-0 vote.”

The Gedney Association also released a statement through its recently hired PR agency that said the group was pleased with the Council’s decision but also alleged the city administration was operating in secret to advance the FASNY project.