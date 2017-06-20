BW.S. Jeung’s Taekwondo, Yorktown

In 1999, a new martial arts studio opened in Yorktown that offers instruction for all ages in Taekwondo.

Grand Masters Woon Seb Jeung is president and founder of W.S. Jeung’s Taekwondo. His son, Philip Seung Jeung, is the head instructor and CEO. The studio is named after the grand master. Both father and son serve as instructors.

The family, which now lives in Somers, left their native South Korea to move to the United Sates in 1998. “My father wanted to give myself and my sister (Julie) better opportunities and a better education. He also wanted to spread Taekwondo to the (United) States,” Philip said last week. Woon’s wife is Debbie.

It was not always easy for the family to adjust to the new American culture and English language, Philip recalled. The family originally lived in a small studio apartment in Queens when they were startled to encounter their first Halloween, a holiday not observed in South Korea, he said, adding he was only eight at the time. When he saw costumed children wearing masks, “It scared the (bleep) out of me,” he said.

Philip said,” Taekwondo is a Korean martial art and a global sport. It is also an Olympic sport.”

But Philip said more than martial arts techniques are being taught at his family’s studio. Character development, which includes respect, courtesy, integrity and perseverance, is an important part of Taekwondo, he said.

Classes are provided for every age group, Philip said. “It’s a learning experience that incorporates self-defense and physical fitness,” he said. “Plus we have a great environment. That’s what sets it apart because when you’re at a gym and when you go by yourself it’s different than having someone support you throughout.”

Philip said Taekwondo is a lifestyle for his family. “For us, this is what we do. This is why we live,” he said. “For me, I don’t know anything else.” Philip was nine when he began training in Taekwondo.

Some of the youths instructed at the studio have been very successful in competitions in New York, New Jersey and even Chicago. Students from the studio won state championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Specialized training is provided, flexible schedules are offered and the facility hosts summer camp programs.

Youths who want to compete have instruction in sparring, forum and wood breaking skills.

Though wood breaking with you hand could seem dangers, Philip said it can be done with the proper training “Board breaking is part of overcoming fear,” Philip said. “As long as you have the correct technique, the speed and the power and then you have good focus of accuracy it is not as hard as many people would think,”

Woon said, “Our business goal would be obviously to expand (the facility) and try to touch as many lives as possible.”

W.S. Jeung’s Taekwondo is located at 1889 Commerce St. in Yorktown. For more information call 914-243-3000.