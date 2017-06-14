Brewster Pastry, Brewster

Customers can’t get baked goods like they used to–unless they step inside Brewster Pastry, which has a wide array of delicious pastries and baked treats for any occasion.

Owned by Thierry Danvin, Brewster Pastry offers cakes, pies, cookies, bagels and bread for a customer looking for a quick breakfast, to indulge in a guilty pleasure, or in search of the perfect treat for a birthday, wedding or other special occasion.

Danvin opened his bakery almost ten years ago with the decade anniversary coming up this October. When Danvin came to America, he used to travel almost three hours daily to work for someone else, so the Patterson resident decided to simply open his own place.

Danvin, a France native, said his business has thrived and grown over the last decade because of the quality of baked goods and service each customer receives when they walk in the door. They are assisted quickly and get to bite into a scrumptious treat.

“We’re an old fashion bakery,” he said. “We make everything from scratch.”

Danvin learned his trade in France after an extensive apprenticeship and then accepted a position with Club Med. He later got promoted to the position of Chef Boulanger & Patisser with the company, where he traveled all over the world including Italy, Israel, Switzerland, the Bahamas, Brazil, and several other places before landing in the United States. He trained bakers of all nationalities.

But he noted today there are less bakers learning the best techniques and methods because many people don’t want to spend so much time to learn the trade properly. Apprenticeships aren’t as common as they once were, he said.

But Danvin is taking it upon himself to teach others. At Brewster Pastry, he has two apprentices that he’s been instructing for a couple years. While teaching others is important, Danvin quipped the more they know, the less he needs to do.

“They learn from scratch, it’s a concept that takes time,” he said. “You have to like it.”

Butter is an important ingredient, he noted and every pastry in his store has it like in France, he said. Brewster Pastry, a Brewster Chamber of Commerce member, buys butter “by the pallet.”

Danvin appreciates the customer base that has sustained his pastry shop for ten years. Danvin noted he could use ingredients that are cheaper, but he only wants to serve the very best that his customers are familiar with.

“You pay for what you get and it’s good,” Danvin said. “If not, I don’t make it.”

While Danvin would like a bigger location, he has spread his business with the use of a hot dog cart where he serves a French hot dog on baguette bread using a specialty machine that many customers are drawn to.

“We’re growing fast,” Danvin said of the business.

Brewster Pastry is located at 1620 Route 22 in Brewster and its phone number is 845-278-2555.