Bedford’s $128.9M School Budget Tax Cap Compliant, Adds Teachers

By Erin Maher

Bedford Central School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Manno unveiled the district’s $128.9 million preliminary budget for 2017-18 last week, which complies with the tax cap while adding three new teachers.

Under the current plan, Bedford would see a 1.95 percent tax levy increase, or $2,244,025, the highest allowable number while adhering to the cap. Administrators have yet to calculate the tax rate increase for taxpayers.

The first draft of next year’s budget increases spending 1.67 percent over the current year.

Manno said the preliminary spending plan calls for the addition of three elementary school teachers, which lowers class size to Board of Education guidelines. This year, some grades exceeded the board’s recommended limits.

Officials also hope to add 1.5 librarian positions, which would bring the number of elementary school librarians to 2.5, much-needed relief as the district has operated this year with one librarian splitting time among the district’s five primary schools.

Another proposed change restructures the Special Education and Pupil Personnel Services departments, eliminating an elementary school level special education coordinator position.

The budget also sets aside $30,000 for an attendance and district residency survey this spring. Next spring the district plans to spend another $15,000 for a demographic study.

The district has faced mounting financial problems, which forced officials to present an initial budget last May to voters that far exceeded the tax cap. Nearly 59 percent of the voters favored the plan, falling just short of the required 60 percent approval to override the cap.

While the revote passed easily a month later, the district was forced to cut 52 positions districtwide for this year.

In a report released in January from the state comptroller’s office, Bedford was ranked the third most fiscally stressed school system in the state at the end of the 2015-16 school year.

Manno said the district must have fiscal discipline and continue to strive for innovative budget solutions.

Next year’s budget could also see some reductions. In addition to the reduction of one special education coordinator, four full-time aides and clerical staff would be cut to equalize building ratios. Two custodian positions at the Fox Lane High School and middle school campus would be consolidated to one head custodian.

Trustees were impressed by Manno’s presentation, praising it for its thoroughness. However, some still voiced questions and concerns. Board member Angelo Rubbo said neighboring school districts pay much less in administrative costs than Bedford.

While the budget proposed added a few positions, Trustee Beth Starpoli mentioned the past cuts in recent years have been a major hardship for the district.

“In reference to the 52 positions [cut] last year, we need to remember we have lost positions every year for the last eight or nine years…and I know we focus on the 52, but I just want the board to remember that we’ve been dealing with efficiencies and cutting back, cutting back, and there’s been a lot that’s been lost along the way on top of the 52 positions.”

Some residents who attended last week’s meeting voiced concerns as well. Erica Sharpentier of Mount Kisco suggested that the $30,000 allotted for the attendance and residency survey be used to hire another .5 librarian.

“With 3.0 librarians, we could endeavor to serve the children of all of our elementary schools evenly,” Sharpentier said.

Nina Velasquez of Bedford agreed with the request. She said librarians for younger students are an invaluable asset.

“Librarians in elementary schools do more than just hand out books, they help kids with their English skills and homework since some of their parents cannot do that,” she said.

The board is scheduled to adopt a final budget on Mar. 29. The state mandated budget hearing will be held on May 3, with the annual statewide budget vote and school board election set for May 16.

For further information on the proposed budget, visit www.bcsdny.org.