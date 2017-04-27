5 Spice Tea House & Restaurant, Mt. Kisco

Since its opening three months ago, 5 Spice Tea House & Restaurant is fast becoming the go-to eatery of choice for Asian fusion lovers who appreciate the eatery’s flavorful dishes made from fresh, wholesome ingredients.

Located in what was once the Old Town Tea House on Mount Kisco’s South Moger Avenue, the restaurant, under the experienced eye of general manager Tony Chen, offers a delicious combination of Thai, Malaysian and Szechuan cuisine.

Chen, who previously managed other Asian fusion restaurants in New York City and also worked in restaurant sales, is a near constant presence in the renovated space. The father of two said he likes the change of pace in Mount Kisco and is excited about offering local customers the chance to try the restaurant’s unique dishes.

Some of those include the Vietnamese Black Pepper Steak Cube, served with bok choy and carrot in a spicy pepper sauce; the Malaysian Red Curry, consisting of chicken, beef or shrimp with tofu, potato, red pepper, sweet bean, string bean and eggplant in a coconut curry sauce; and the Singapore Mei Fun.

A section on the menu called Classic Delicacies is sure to please. Items such as fresh broccoli in garlic sauce, mixed vegetables in brown sauce, eggplant in garlic sauce, bok choy in fresh minced garlic and sambal sauce can be combined with a choice of bean curd, steak cube, white meat chicken, shrimp, beef or scallop.

For the health-conscious eater, 5 Spice Tea House has a steamed mixed vegetable dish on the menu that can be eaten with either white sauce, black bean sauce or garlic sauce on the side. Customers can choose from tofu, shrimp, chicken or scallops as add-ons.

Gluten-free dishes are also available upon request.

Chen said a few dishes are fast becoming favorites among the restaurant’s loyal customers. They include the steamed soupy buns, the Szechuan pork and shrimp wonton and Gyoza, otherwise known as pan fried dumplings.

True to its name, the restaurant offers a variety of teas, including black tea, fruit green tea and special flower tea, made from green tea buds and a choice of natural fresh flowers, such as jasmine, chrysanthemum and rose.

Also popular is the restaurant’s bubble tea, a Taiwanese tea-based drink, that contains pearl milk and chewy tapioca balls.

Turning out high quality cuisine is a priority at 5 Spice Tea House & Restaurant. If a dish is not up to par, the chef must start over, Chen said.

“I personally taste everything before it leaves the kitchen to make sure it’s on point,” he said.

The restaurant, which also has a $25 minimum delivery service, currently offers a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $19.98. The special includes starter, soup or salad and an entrée.

Lunch at 5 Spice is equally satisfying and a good value at $10. It includes an entrée and choice of miso soup, wonton soup, hot and sour soup or house salad, and can be paired with white or brown rice.

Located at 11A S. Moger Ave., 5 Spice Tea House & Restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday from 12 to 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 to 9:30 p.m. Call 914-666-8882 or 914-666-8883 to order. A full menu can be found on www.yelp.com.