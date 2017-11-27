Youth Bureau and Antonio Meucci Lodge Feed Families for Thanksgiving

More than one hundred families received a Thanksgiving Basket thanks to The Antonio Meucci Lodge #213. Founded in 1905 to help early Italian immigrants, OSIA is the nation’s leading Italian American service and advocacy organization. The White Plains based Lodge is one of more than 650 lodges or chapters coast-to coast. The Lodge’s mission is to promote Italian American culture and heritage, contributing to making a difference in their communities

Also supporting the Youth Bureau’s Thanksgiving Basket program are Berkeley College, White Plains Galleria Mall, White Plains Professional Fire Fighter Employees, White Plains Fire Department Union Local 274, City of White Plains Employees and Residents, White Plains Girl Scout Troops, Westchester Vulcan Society, Westchester Rockland Guardian Association, Toufexis Family Eye Care, Pladis, Huguenot Memorial Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Catharine’s Church, Pelham Jewish Center, Christ Church, Pelham Community Center and Manor Market, Pelham.