You Don’t Have to Know Because Susan Siegal Knows

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Susan Siegel in the upcoming special election for Yorktown Town Board. Susan is an extraordinary candidate whose qualifications and dedication far surpass those of her opponent.

Susan’s impressive background includes serving as a town supervisor and councilmember. She holds a master’s degree in public administration and has been a regular attendee at Town Board meetings since 2012. Her experience and knowledge are unparalleled, making her the ideal candidate to navigate the complexities of Yorktown’s governance. In contrast, her opponent, while well-meaning, lacks the depth and breadth of experience that Susan brings to the table.

Susan possesses a deep understanding of critical concepts that are essential for effective town management. Let me ask you this: Do you know what UGFB, MADS, PILOT, NRW and MDF stand for? You don’t have to know, because Susan knows. Her expertise ensures that every aspect of the town’s administration would be managed with precision and care.

For instance, let’s talk about UGFB (Unreserved General Fund Balance). This “emergency” reserve is crucial for the town as it helps shore up its credit rating and directly impacts the town’s and school district’s borrowing ability. A larger reserve produces a better credit rating and lower interest rates. And a larger reserve allows the town to weather an economic downturn when revenues and tax collections lag. Again, you don’t have to know this because Susan knows.

While Susan may be older and known for her no-nonsense approach, her meticulous oversight of every penny in the $68 million town budget is exactly what’s needed. She may not make many friends with her hawkish attention to detail, but that’s precisely why she’s the right person for the job.

In Susan, we have a candidate who combines intelligence, experience and dedication. She is not only prepared but exceptionally equipped to handle the responsibilities of a Town Board member. For the continued prosperity and prudent management of Yorktown, I urge you to support Susan in this special election.

Lisa Peters-Mackay

Mahopac

(a member of a sixth-generation Yorktown family)