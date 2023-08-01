Yorktown’s Garbage Problems Are Piling Up

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

The Yorktown Town Board’s first act under the leadership of newly-appointed Supervisor Tom Diana was awarding a multimillion-dollar multiyear garbage contract to Competitive Carting. Competitive Carting had a rocky start and it went downhill from there. Excuses were made and band-aids applied but issues only worsened.

Now seven months later, household garbage and recyclables are not being routinely collected. The Town Board now finds itself in a garbage crisis of their own making. The board was warned that Competitive Carting was not a responsible bidder. This Town Board was told that Competitive Carting didn’t meet established criteria, had financial problems and didn’t have enough personnel or equipment to do the job.

In contrast, former Supervisor Michael Grace, who served as Competitive Carting’s attorney, praised the carter and lobbied his former colleagues on the hauler’s behalf. The Yorktown Town Board chose not to heed the warnings, and now residents are paying the price.

Yorktown’s previous garbage hauler, AAA Carting, brought the Town Board to court alleging irregularities in the competitive bidding process. The Town Board now literally finds itself holding bags of garbage with no one to blame but itself.

Stephen Brown

Yorktown