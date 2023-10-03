Yorktown Would Be Well-Served With Shaw on Town Board

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Steve Shaw, my neighbor, and a candidate for Yorktown councilman. I have had the pleasure of experiencing firsthand the qualities that make Steve an exceptional candidate.

From the moment I first met Steve, I was shown kindness and warmth that transcends ordinary neighborly interactions. He embodies the spirit of community that Yorktown is known for, and he does so with a sincerity that is truly heartwarming.

Steve’s love for our town of Yorktown is evident in his every action. He is dedicated to preserving our town’s identity while also striving for progress and growth that benefits all residents. Steve’s love for Yorktown is a commitment that will drive him to work tirelessly for its betterment.

Steve also cares about bringing openness and honesty to local government. He believes that talking openly and doing the right thing are important characteristics in a public servant and will bring these ideals with him to the Town Board.

In Steve Shaw, I have found not just a neighbor, but a compassionate and dedicated leader who possesses the qualities Yorktown needs in its council members. I endorse Steve Shaw for Yorktown councilman, and I encourage the residents of Yorktown to join me in supporting his candidacy.

Debbie Levy

Yorktown Heights