Yorktown Votes to Continue Outdoor Permit Fee Waivers

By Rick Pezzullo

The Yorktown Town Board voted last week to continue waiving fees for businesses for sidewalk sales and outdoor dining.

The permit-fee waiver began in 2020 as part of the town’s effort to help local retailers during the pandemic.

“Our small businesses continue to need help because of all the disruptions caused by the pandemic,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “The permit fee waiver is one of several actions the business community has pointed to as a helping hand to get back on their feet.”

Some of Yorktown’s other pandemic responses have included expedited permit reviews by the Building Department and the Destination Y marketing campaign, which launched in mid-2020.

“This is a common-sense policy that is easy for the town to offer and helpful to many businesses,” said Councilman Sergio Esposito, former president of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce who still is a member of its Board of Directors.

Last month, the town, Chamber of Commerce and the Yorktown Small Business Association launched a new shop-local promotion on Black Friday. Yorktown: Your Home Base for the Holidays is a multi-platform promotion that celebrated local shopping, dining, and entertainment.

“Even though it’s cold, there are still some people who feel safer eating outdoors, so this waiver helps our residents feel more secure,” said Councilman Tom Diana.

“We will continue exploring new ways to promote our business hamlets. The fee waivers are just a small piece of our efforts,” said Councilman Ed Lachterman.

Small businesses looking to make outdoor seating or sidewalk sales a permanent fixture of their business model will need to go through a more thorough approval process including Planning Board review.

“Many of us have enjoyed outdoor meals at local restaurants that have survived almost two years of disruption. I’m pleased that the town will continue to offer the permit fee waiver,” said Councilwoman Luciana Haughwout.