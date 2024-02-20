Yorktown Town Board Commits Mistake of Historic Proportions

Yorktown may need a new motto. After the Town Board voted to deny landmark protection to Yorktown’s 200-year-old Underhill Mansion, there is a question as to whether “Progress with Preservation” still applies.

Let’s try replacing Yorktown’s motto with these slogans instead: Yorktown: Profit Over Preservation or In Developers We Trust.

There is little doubt left as to whether the Yorktown Town Board’s priorities lie with its residents or developers. Voters need to remind these politicians whose interest they were elected to represent in the upcoming April election.

This Town Board’s shortsightedness now leaves an important part of Yorktown’s history vulnerable and potentially lost to future generations.

Stephen Brown

Yorktown