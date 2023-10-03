Yorktown Supervisor Challenger’s Leadership, Dedication Key for Yorktown

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I’ve been a Yorktown resident for 35 years and an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts, the Yorktown Grange and my local church.

I have had the sincere pleasure of knowing Jann Mirchandani for over eight years. I have been impressed by her work ethic, dedication and commitment to Scouting and making a positive impact on our community.

Jann and I serve together on the board of directors of the Westchester-Putnam Council of the Boy Scouts of America. In 2017, we worked together on a challenging membership initiative inviting girls to join Cub Scouting. Jann was integral to the months-long process of meeting with volunteers, families and chartering organizations to field questions, address concerns and secure buy-in. She worked with a pack here in Yorktown to pilot the Family Pack program, ultimately rolling it out more widely and resulting in multiple packs and troops open to girls in the Scouts BSA program.

In 2020, I worked with her once more on the Merger Taskforce. This team of volunteers conducted a feasibility study and successfully merged the Westchester-Putnam Council and the Hudson Valley Council into the Greater Hudson Valley Council, serving seven counties in the lower Hudson Valley. That process is now the national model for other such mergers between councils.

Jann was instrumental in the success of both projects. Her ability to actively listen to the concerns and ideas of all stakeholders created an inclusive and dynamic committee. This not only fostered collaboration but also ensured that every voice was heard and genuinely valued. She was proactive in identifying and addressing potential challenges ensuring things progressed smoothly.

I know Jann will bring the same leadership skills, dedication and passion for her community to the position of Yorktown supervisor

Josh Davies, Shrub Oak