Yorktown Supervisor Candidates Kickoff Campaigns

The two candidates that will be competing in a special election in April for town supervisor in Yorktown officially launched their campaigns this week.

On Thursday morning, acting supervisor Ed Lachterman, who has been leading the town since the unexpected death of Tom Diana in early January, was joined by supporters on the steps of Yorktown Town Hall after receiving the endorsements of the Republican and Conservative committees.

Lachterman, who was elected to his third four-year term as a councilman last November, said his devotion to Diana and the future of Yorktown inspired him to try to follow in his good friend’s footsteps.

“It’s very humbling and bittersweet to be here. My righthand man is not here,” Lachterman said. “Tommy and I spoke about a plan of succession. He always wanted me to follow him. There was a plan. I put my things in order. It was just accelerated. I plan on keeping moving Yorktown in the right direction.”

Lachterman, a small business owner, stressed he has the experience and knowhow to ensure the town doesn’t miss a beat, a point also made by former Supervisor and current State Assemblyman Matt Slater, who Diana succeeded in 2023.

“Being a town supervisor is no easy task. You have to have the experience,” Slater said. “I can’t speak highly enough of his qualifications.”

Councilman Sergio Esposito said the three other Republican board members all fully supported Lachterman’s candidacy.

“Ed Lachterman is truly an amazing individual,” Esposito said. “To run a town the size of Yorktown takes experience. There’s simply no one better.”

On April 16, Lachterman will be squaring off against Democrat Jann Mirchandani, who was unanimously endorsed by her party committee.

Mirchandani, who runs a small business in digital marketing, web design and communications, lost to Diana last November in her first bid for elected office.

“The issues that motivated me to run last year haven’t changed,” Mirchandani said. “Accountability, fiscal responsibility, and quality of life issues, such as roads and sewers, were the driving force of the campaign last year, and it resonated with 46% of the voters.”

Democratic Committee co-chairs Marni Rabin-Marron and Mark Lieberman touted Mirchandani’s skills and leadership qualities.

“Jann clearly has the management, planning, and financial skills required to get Yorktown back on track,” Lieberman said. “Jann will bring a new, independent voice to the Town Board with high energy and fresh ideas.”

The winner of the special election in April will serve the final 20 months of Diana’s unexpired two-year term, which ends Dec. 31. 2025.