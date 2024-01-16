Yorktown Schools to Seek Approval of $57M in Capital Projects

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Voters in the Yorktown School District will be asked to approve $57 million in capital projects next month.

Two propositions will be on the ballot Tues., Feb. 13 at French Hill School from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The first proposition, totaling approximately $46 million, will include expansions to Brookside, Crompond and Mohansic elementary schools.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ron Hattar explained in a letter to the community last week the expansions will provide additional space and resources to accommodate student needs and the growing student population, “ensuring that every child continues to have access to the high-quality education that has become synonymous with Yorktown.”

The first proposition also covers extensive renovations to Mildred E. Strang Middle School, with full renovations to many classrooms, science rooms, home and careers classroom, the cafeteria, and the main lobby.

In addition, at both the middle school and Yorktown High School, the bond project will completely renovate all music and art classrooms. “These renovations will provide our talented musicians and artists with state-of-the-art facilities to practice and showcase their talents,” Hattar stated.

Hattar said the science research room at the high school will be upgraded to a larger space that “will provide students with the necessary facility and resources so they may continue to conduct cutting-edge scientific research.”

Another feature of the bond project at Yorktown High School is the addition of a new multi-purpose turf field where the current baseball field is located.

“This field will not only benefit our athletes and physical education classes, but will also be utilized by our middle school to provide increased opportunities for outdoor recess,” Hattar explained. “What’s more, this second turf field will be an incredible resource to our community for years to come.”

The first proposition also proposes investments in security that will continue to elevate the robust measures already in place in the district.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our students and staff, and we will continue to demonstrate this commitment through strategic investments in this bond project,” Hattar stated.

Approving the first proposition will not result in any increase to school taxes.

The second proposition, totaling approximately $11 million, will include a full renovation to the Mohansic school cafeteria, an emergency generator to power critical infrastructure on the middle school/high school campus, an additional multi-purpose turf field, and an outdoor concession plaza that includes a concession stand, bathrooms, and an outdoor dining area.

Proposition two can only be passed if Proposition one passes. The tax impact for Proposition two is approximately $78 per year, or $6.50 per month, for a home at the town’s average assessed value.

Several community informational sessions have been scheduled for the public to learn more about the capital projects: Jan. 16, 7 p.m. (Strang cafeteria); Jan. 22, 7 p.m. (Strang cafeteria); Jan. 25, 10 a.m. (virtual session); Feb 1, 10 a.m. (virtual session); Feb. 5, 7 p.m. (Strang cafeteria); Feb. 8, 7 p.m. (Strang cafeteria).