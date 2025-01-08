Yorktown Property Rezoned to Build 118 Age-Restricted Townhomes

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Yorktown Town Board recently voted to rezone an approximately 50-acre parcel on Catherine Street to pave the way for 118 age-restricted, three-bedroom townhomes in a clustered subdivision near the former Field Home.

The board’s Dec. 10 4-1 vote rezoned the property at 2300 Catherine Street from RSP-3 (Age-Oriented Geriatric Community) and R1-40 (One-Family Residential) to RSP-2 (Senior Citizens).

If approved, Toll Brothers has said the 2,400 to 3,000-square-foot townhouses, estimated to be marketed at more than $1 million each, would generate more than $1 million annually in property taxes. The project would include amenities such as a pool, fitness center and pickleball courts. Approximately 1,500 trees would be removed, and 14 acres would be protected to prohibit further development.

“I know the Toll Brothers name. I know it will be a great project,” said Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman.

While noting she had no issues with Toll Brothers, Councilwoman Susan Siegel explained she opposed the rezoning because she had some environmental concerns about the site.

Yorktown Planning Director John Tegeder said he was “comfortable” with the 118 units being sought, adding 134 units had originally been proposed.

Residents of the neighboring Glassbury Court community had expressed concerns about the project and its 118 units, including increased traffic and the lack of infrastructure improvements on Catherine Street.

Also at issue is the future use of the Field Home and its two-and-a-half acres, with an estimated value of $1.35 million, which would be donated to the town.

Toll Brothers has pledged to contribute $150,000 to the town for the upgrading of the Hunterbrook Upper Field to mitigate the loss of the practice field that exists on the site, and an additional $150,000 towards the maintenance of the Field Home building.

Toll Brothers has also offered to give $170,500 to remove approximately 60,000 gallons of stormflow from entering the town’s sewer system, and another $50,000 to the Mohegan Volunteer Ambulance Corps for the purchase of CPR units for its vehicles.

The project will next be reviewed by the town’s Planning Board.