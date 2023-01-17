Yorktown Police Dept. Renamed in Honor of Captain Sgroi

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Yorktown Town Board voted last week to rename the Yorktown Police Department on Route 202 in honor of Police Captain Kenneth Sgroi, who died Jan. 2 from a brief illness at the age of 37.

The police headquarters will now be known as “Captain Kenneth Sgroi Public Safety Complex and Plaza,” with a new address of “One Captain Kenneth Sgroi Plaza.”

In addition, the section of Route 202 (Crompond Rd.) between Elizabeth Rd. and Baldwin Rd. will be designated as the Captain Kenneth Sgroi Memorial Highway.

The board also voted to lower the United States flag to half-staff on Jan. 2 each year and March 3 annually will be known as “Captain Kenneth Sgroi Act of Kindness Day” in Yorktown.

Sgroi worked for the Yorktown Police Department since 2009 and was promoted to lieutenant in July 2022 where he was Staff Division Commander. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of captain on Jan. 7.

Police Chief Robert Noble said Sgroi “fought valiantly and hard” before succumbing to his undisclosed illness.

“Kenny was an outstanding police officer. An even better man,” Noble said.

Sgroi was born April 2, 1985 in Mineola, Long Island. He grew up on Long Island and graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2006. His dream was to always become a police officer. He graduated from the Police Academy in November 2007 and started his career as a Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff. In March of 2009, he made the decision to transfer to the Yorktown Police Department.

Sgroi proudly served as a patrolman and worked his way up through the ranks, becoming a Sergeant in 2016 and eventually, through his hard work and dedication, achieved the position of Lieutenant. In 2010 and 2012, he received the Stop DWI Award.

A Fund the First page set up for Sgroi’s two children has raised more than $153,000 to date.