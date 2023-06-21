Yorktown Named Safest Small Town in the United States

Anyone looking to live in a safe place with little crime should look no further than the Town of Yorktown, according to one website.

MoneyGeek, a Nevada-based personal finance technology company marketed as a resource to help people become healthier and wiser, recently named Yorktown the safest small town in the United States with a population of 30,000 to 100,000 residents.

“Yorktown is number one in safety and we’re going to stay that way,” said Yorktown Supervisor Tom Diana, a former police officer. “The Town Board has consistently invested in our police force to ensure public safety and professionalism. This recognition by MoneyGeek validates our work.”

MoneyGeek analyzed crime statistics by quantifying the cost of crime and ranking small cities and towns nationwide. The data included violent crimes, such as murder, rape, and aggravated assault, and property crimes, such as burglaries and car theft.

Yorktown, which has about 36,000 residents, landed the top spot by having the lowest crime cost per capita of $43.

To rank the safest small cities and towns in the United States, MoneyGeek started with standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI. MoneyGeek then used population data to determine crime rates per 100,000 people.

Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble said his department reports its crime numbers to the FBI on a monthly basis.

“The Yorktown Police Department prides itself on the relationships and partnerships we have built with our residents, small businesses and school districts, whose help we receive in terms of tips and feedback. There’s a lot of eyes and ears out there helping keep Yorktown safe,” Noble said.

“Our officers can deliver great public safety because they have many partners in the community who support them. I’m proud to say that we continue to help keep Yorktown a safe place to live, work, visit and raise a family. This recognition would not be possible without the public’s support,” Noble stressed.

State Assemblyman Matt Slater, a former town supervisor, said he was not surprised by Yorktown earning the highest ranking in the nation.

“During my tenure as town supervisor, I called the Yorktown Police Department the best in the state and now the stats prove it,” Slater said. “Chief Noble and every member of the Department stand as a proven model of leadership and commitment and Yorktown should rest easy knowing they have the best police department in the country protecting them.”

Councilman Sergio Esposito also celebrated the Police Department’s designation.

“We know this town is number one and it’s awfully nice to hear other people say we’re number one,” he said. “These people are incredible.”

The Town of Carmel in Putnam County also ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list, finishing eighth.

“It’s a testament to the kind of policing that we have,” said Carmel Supervisor Michael Cazzari, a former police officer for 34 years. “Having your own police department, you’re getting that service. Public perception is really important when it comes to policing.”