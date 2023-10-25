Yorktown Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Knife Attack

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 71-year-old Yorktown man was charged with attempted murder last week following an unprovoked knife attack on a woman and her adult daughter at an apartment on East Main Street.

Several Yorktown police officers were dispatched Oct. 16 at about 5:56 p.m. on a report of an assault with a knife in progress. The first officer at the scene encountered the suspect, Wayne Watkins, who complied with verbal commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Watkins allegedly attacked both victims without warning as they were entering the apartment. Using a kitchen knife, Watkins allegedly made multiple attempts to stab one of the victims, causing several knife wounds, and knocked the older victim to the ground before kicking her in the chest.

Watkins was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, both felonies. He was arraigned by Yorktown Town Justice Gary Raniolo, who issued orders of protection for the victims. Bail was set for Watkins at $500,000.

Unable to post bail, Watkins was turned over to county corrections officers and taken to Westchester County Jail in Valhalla. He was scheduled to return to court on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.