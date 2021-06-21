Yorktown Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Improve

The Town of Yorktown has relaxed many of its COVID-19 health restrictions.

Effective last Thursday, only unvaccinated visitors to Town Hall and the town pools will be required to wear masks. Unvaccinated people must also remain in socially distanced areas painted on the pool grounds.

The John C. Hart Memorial Library in Shrub Oak still requires all visitors to wear masks.

“We could not have reached this point without the cooperation of our residents,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “As we move into the summer, we continue to ask our unvaccinated residents to be socially responsible and cooperate with the remaining social distancing rules. We still have active COVID-19 cases in our community.”

According to the town’s tracker, there were 12 positive cases as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the summer reading game for adults, teens and children has returned to the Hart Library. The game challenges residents to read books in exchange for raffle tickets. At the end of the summer the library will hold a party and raffle prizes to the game’s participants, although Director Yvonne Cech said the game is not just about prizes.

“Our summer reading game provides incentives and prizes from local businesses to encourage adults, teens and children to read throughout the summer,” Cech said. “Public libraries help carry the ball throughout the summer to ensure that when children and teens return to school in the fall, they have not lost any of their reading skill level. At the John C. Hart Memorial Library, we include adults to make it a reading game for the entire family.”

The adult and teen summer reading games run from July 6 to Aug. 13. Participants must register by creating an account at https://www.yorktownlibrary.org/summer2021/. Residents without computer or internet access should pick up a paper reading log at the reference desk and return the log to the library by Aug. 6 to be included in the raffle.

The children’s reading game runs from June 26 to Aug. 7. Participants or their parents must keep track of the number of hours read or read to on the reading log provided by the library. Prizes are awarded for any child who has read or has been read to for two hours or more.

To retrieve prizes earned, visit the Children’s Room with a reading log (signed by a parent or caregiver) during open library hours. When reading logs are completed, with 12 hours read or read to, children can choose a grand prize of an ice cream or pizza coupon donated by local businesses.