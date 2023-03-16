News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yorktown High Science Olympians to Compete at State Tournament

Rick Pezzullo
Yorktown High School’s Science Olympians made history Feb. 4 by winning their first-ever Lower Hudson Valley regional competition. The victory earned them a spot at the Science Olympiad state tournament, to be held March 17-18 at Le Moyne College in Syracuse.

Science teacher Eric Agosta, who advises the team with Dennis Downing, said the victory is a testament to the students’ dedication.

“Our region is one of the toughest regions in the state,” Agosta said. “The students are driven, they’re hardworking. They’re in my room every day after school, just studying or building.”

Senior Raka Bose, who is president of the Science Olympiad team, added, “I’m ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible group of students this year on our Science Olympiad team. As President in my senior year, I’m humbled that we won first place at the regional tournament, and we will be competing at the State championship in Syracuse next month! This is the first time in my high school years that we’ll be competing at States, and I’m thrilled to have a terrific finish.”

The Science Olympiad is a national organization that combines the thrill of competition with the joy of learning. The students participate in 23 team events, testing their knowledge in various science disciplines, as well as their building skills in hands-on challenges. Each team can have up to 15 members, with a maximum of seven seniors.

 

