Yorktown Garbage Hauler Facing Fines for Uncollected Trash

Yorktown’s chosen garbage hauler is facing daily fines of $1,500 starting Friday if it does not pick up household refuse left uncollected on sidewalks this week.

Supervisor Tom Diana revealed Thursday that he sent a notice of default and cure to Competitive Carting Corporation informing them of the financial consequences and potential contract termination if the garbage collection disruption reported by residents earlier this week is not resolved.

“Garbage left on our streets for the past few days is an unacceptable health hazard,” Diana said. “We met with Competitive Carting today and they informed us that they will commit the necessary resources to meet their obligations. They have told us that the uncollected refuse will be picked up by Saturday and we should return to normal on Monday. If that’s not the case, we will terminate their contract.”

Diana added Competitive Carting officials seem “committed” to getting the job done.

The Town Board awarded Competitive Carting a five-year contract in late 2022 to collect garbage after the town’s previous trash hauler, AAA Carting and Rubbish Removal, proposed a $1.75 million increase to its contract. Over the course of the town’s five-year contract with Competitive Carting, town officials expect to save taxpayers $1.5 million.

Competitive Carting’s failure to collect refuse is the second major garbage disruption since they began serving Yorktown on January 1. Throughout January, Competitive Carting struggled to service Yorktown’s households as drivers learned the routes.

Residents whose garbage was not collected should call Competitive Carting at (914) 477-5865 or submit an email to their website, competitivecarting.com. If Competitive Carting does not respond, residents should contact the town’s Refuse & Recycling Department, (914) 245-4438.

AAA Carting and Rubbish Removal launched an Article 78 proceeding Feb. 1 against the Town Board and Competitive Carting.

The main thrust of the lawsuit is Yorktown officials allegedly violated New York’s competitive bidding statutes by rejecting AAA as the lowest and only responsible bidder and issuing a contract to Competitive Carting that allegedly was “materially different” than what was put out to bid. The lawsuit is still pending.

Under the current pact with Competitive Carting, the town is paying $3.5 million in 2023, with an escalating rate rising to $4 million in 2027. For the previous five years, Yorktown only paid $2 million annually to AAA Carting, which submitted a losing bid of $3.75 million.