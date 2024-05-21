Yorktown, Fox Lane, Greeley, Somers, P’Ville Roll on in Sectionals

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Tony Pinciaro

Last year, YORKTOWN came into the Section 1 Class B Girls’ Lacrosse Championship on a mission to win it and accomplished its goal. Yorktown, seeded first, is planning on making it consecutive sectional titles. However, Reileigh McEnroe and her teammates know it’s going to be a test.

“As defending champs, we know we’ve got a target on our backs, but that just fuels us to work even harder,” said McEnroe, who will attend the University of Maryland in September and also play lacrosse.

Yorktown, 13-4 this season, had a first-round bye before opening with a 14-5 victory over No 8 Lakeland/Panas.

The Cornhuskers hosted No.5 Ursuline in a semifinal, Monday. The winner advanced to the championship game, Thursday, 4 p.m., at Lakeland, to play the victor of No 3 Horace Greeley-No.2 Fox Lane.

Lily Diaz registered a hat trick and Brie Gaccino finished with two goals and five helpers. While other defending champions might allow the pressure to distract them, Yorktown is taking advantage of it.

“The revenge factor is definitely something we are aware of,” said McEnroe of the teams Yorktown could face. “All of the teams we’ll face in sectionals are hungry to knock us off, and we respect that. But instead of letting it psych us out, we’re using it as extra motivation to come out and play our absolute best lacrosse.”

Yorktown has not altered its approach to sectionals even with opponents aiming to dethrone it. Instead, McEnroe and her teammates are following a similar script to 2023.

“We want to continue staying disciplined on both ends of the field, continuing to play unselfish lacrosse, and leaving it all on the field.” McEnroe said. “We know it won’t be easy, but we’re ready for the challenge.

“With our talent, chemistry and competitive drive, I truly believe we’ve got what it takes to win another section title.”

PLEASANTVILLE continued its surge as the second-seeded Panthers defeated No.7 PUTNAM VALLEY in a Section 1 Class D quarterfinal. The Panthers, 14-3 this season, will host No.3 and 2023 Section 1 Class D champion Bronxville in a semifinal, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. The winner advances to the championship game, Thursday, 6:30 p.m., at Lakeland.

Erin Drillock scored five goals and Faith Brown and Juliana Karaqi had a hat trick apiece. Brown also registered two assists. Ella Collins added a goal and five assists.

“We came out with a ton of energy, determination and played smart the entire game,” Pleasantville coach Hannah Tiso said. “We are super-pumped to be going into the semis to play Bronxville again as this is their first time having to come to Pleasantville in the playoffs.”

Following a first-round bye, No.2 FOX LANE overpowered No.7 MAHOPAC, 16-5, in a Section 1 Class B quarterfinal.

Fox Lane, riding a nine-game winning streak, hosted No.3 and archrival Horace Greeley in a semifinal, Monday. The winner advanced to the title game, Thursday, 4 p.m., at Lakeland.

The Foxes dropped a 17-13 regular-season game to the Quakers.

Fox Lane Coach Jaime Williams said an adjustment after the first quarter fueled the Foxes.

“We had the lead to start the game, but then Mahopac tied the score at 3-3,” Williams said. “We had to make an adjustment on the draw and we started to win it which changed the game for us.

“Our defense and goalie played a great game. Our offense really clicked and worked well together to take advantage of each possession we had.”

Michaela Kaltsas led the Foxes with five goals and Zoe Stonecipher added four and five assists. Cami Boniello had a hat trick and Cora Moore and Sophia Bueti combined for 11 draw controls.

HORACE GREELEY received a first-round bye before defeating No.6 Carmel in a quarterfinal. The third-seeded Quakers played at No.2 Fox Lane in a semifinal, Monday. The victor advanced to the championship game, Thursday, 4 p.m., at Lakeland.

The Quakers defeated Fox Lane during the regular season.

Against Carmel, Bae Bounds netted a season-best seven goals and also rang up eight draw-controls. Grace Richards finished with four goals and four draw-controls and Rowan Edson added three scores. Kaiyla Gard had a goal and an assist for CARMEL. Julia Lisi and Faith Mahoskey also had goals.

“We went 7-10 and finished second in our league,” veteran Carmel Coach Kerry Hackert said. “We had a great season and we are looking forward to getting better next year.”

CROTON, starting four eighth-graders, had an excellent season for Coach Ryan Callahan. The Tigers, seeded No.8 in the Section 1 Class D Championship, defeated No.9 Westlake, 12-9, in the first round before top-seeded Albertus Magnus beat the Tigers, 15-8.

“I am very proud of this team as it was supposed to be a transition year and they exceeded expectations,” Callahan said. “We only had two seniors with four eighth-graders starting this year and they all contributed to the offense and defense. Offensively, we were led by Kate Quinlan, who led the team in scoring and draw controls. Defensively, we were led by Ava Andrews and Sadie Levitt, who would face-guard or clear the ball for us. In goal, we were led by Nika Schmidt, who continued to get better as the season went on. It was her first varsity season, as well.”

Callahan pointed out Croton was even at 3-all with the top seed after the first quarter and trailed, 7-6, at halftime.

“Though the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, it doesn’t take anything away from the great strides we made as a program this year,” Callahan said.

Quinlan finished with four goals against Westlake. Abby DeBeer added three scores and Taylor Aronstam chipped in two goals and one assist. Schmidt handled six shots.

Quinlan scored five goals against Albertus, Victoria Finn netted two and Demetra Sofos scored a goal and had an assist.

SOMERS, seeded fourth in the Section 1 Class C Championships, easily defeated No 13 Sleepy Hollow and No.5 Eastchester in the first two rounds, respectively.

The Tuskers played top-seeded and one-loss Nyack in a semifinal, Monday. Sydney Ingraham had a big day against Eastchester with seven goals and four draw controls. Molly Fink filled out the statistics’ sheet with three goals, five assists, five ground balls and three draw controls. Mia Parisi and Ella Lassen each scored twice.

HEN HUD opened the Section 1 Class C Championships with a 15-9 victory over No.10 Byram Hills behind four goals from Carliegh Ortiz.

Gianna Gagliardi, Paige Montgomery and Kayla McCarthy each had a hat trick.

The seventh-seeded Sailors lost to No.2 Rye, for the second time this season, in a quarterfinal.

PUTNAM VALLEY opened the Section 1 Class D Championships with a 20-4 victory over No.10 Dobbs Ferry.

Lilly Cottrell ignited the offense with a game-high five goals. Ava Harman netted four goals and Bella Coletti (three assists) and Ella Wendol (four assists) each added a hat trick. Maryava Carducci contributed two goals.

The seventh-seeded Tigers had their resurgent season come to a close in a loss to second-seeded Pleasantville. Ava Harman, Cottrell and Coletti scored goals. Cottrell finished with four draw controls and Harman added three.

LAKELAND/PANAS earned the eighth seed in the Section 1 Class B Championships and opened with a 15-10 victory over ninth-seeded Brewster. Brooke Pizzarello poured in a season-high seven goals and Isabel Kocaj added four goals and five draw controls. Maddie DiMirco and Clare Warren scored two goals apiece. BREWSTER was led by the Kaitlyns – Mulvihill and Flanagan – who scored four goals apiece. Lily Katsetos and Amelia Walsh each had one goal and one assist.

The Rebels lost to top seed and 2023 Section 1 Class B champion Yorktown, 14-9, in the quarterfinal round. Pizzarella registered a hat trick, giving her 66 goals this season.

BRIARCLIFF opened the Section 1 Class D Championship with a 15-3 win over No.12 Haldane as Nicky Einhorn and Diana Jones each scored four goals. Georgina Janos added a hat trick and Lily Rowe scored twice. Kayla Ruggiero netted two goals for HALDANE.

Fourth-seeded Irvington sent the fifth-seeded Bears to an 8-7 loss in a quarterfinal.

BYRAM HILLS and its tremendous senior Anastasia Byrnes were defeated by No.7 HEN HUD, 15-9, in a Section 1 Class C first-round game.

Byrnes, who will attend American University in September and also play lacrosse, scored five goals and added two assists. Byrnes concluded her brilliant career with 320 goals, which is believed to be second, all-time, in Westchester County girls’ lacrosse history.

Lila Vincequerra scored twice, Jojo Wolf had a goal and an assist and Kendell Sorenson made 14 saves.

“Our season was tough and the girls played well,” Byram Hills’ Coach Kristin Sheeley said. “I’m proud of how well they played even if our numbers don’t represent it. I’m looking forward to the offseason with the team and even more so with next season.”

WESTLAKE, the No.9 seed, was surprised by No.8 Croton, 12-9, in a Section 1 Class D first-round game.

“Our season was up and down with some big wins against good teams and some tough losses,” Westlake Coach Dan Smith said. “Ultimately, we graduate a really nice senior class, but have a strong base with a deep junior class returning for next season.”

Shaina Picucci led the Wildcats with four goals and two assists against Croton. Lia Prosperino tallied three goals and Mia Lavecchia and Maeve Walsh each had a goal and an assist.

VALHALLA Coach Chris Doerr credited his young team for a good season despite missing out on sectionals.

“This year was a big rebuilding year, and we look to improve in the offseason,” Doerr said. “Despite our record and not too many wins the team worked hard and always came to practice with a smile on their face. We are excited about working hard to grow this program at Valhalla and take our teams to the next level.”

ANDY JACOBS/DAVID TABER/TONY HUMBERTO PHOTOS