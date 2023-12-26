Yorktown Elks Generosity to Yorktown Pantry Deeply Appreciated

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Yorktown Community Help, established in the mid-1960s as an entirely volunteer food pantry dedicated exclusively to Yorktown residents, depends on the generosity of its financial donors. In my role as a director of the Yorktown Community Help Food Pantry, and as a volunteer with the organization for the past 25 years, I have witnessed countless charitable acts of kindness. All donations, large and small, are critically important in support of our mission.

In recent years, we have experienced increased financial strains due to higher demands, higher food prices and decreasing contributions.

A few months ago, I mentioned these concerns in conversation with Mary DeSilva, whom I had worked for prior to her retirement, from the Senior Nutrition Center. Mary and her husband, Rich, are both longtime senior officers of the Yorktown Elks Lodge, which has been a benefactor of the pantry in the past. So I wasn’t too surprised when I bumped into Rich recently and he told me to come by the Lodge to pick up a donation.

But I was NOT prepared for the amount on the check presented to me that night – $6,000! Mary had silently made note of our earlier conversation, and she and Rich championed our cause to their executive board.

I am humbly thankful for the generosity of our local Elks Lodge, and for Mary and Rich DeSilva’s efforts on our behalf.

David Humphrey

Yorktown Community Help