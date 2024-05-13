Yorktown Edges L/P for Murph Cup; Carmel Beats Mahopac for 1st Time

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor, @Directrays

It was nothing like the 1991 rendition, nothing ever is, but Saturday’s 34th rendering of the annual Murphy Cup game was worth the price of admission as host YORKTOWN never trailed and held off LAKELAND/PANAS for a 7-5 triumph, the Huskers’ 31st win in 34 Murphy Cup tries.

Perhaps nothing will ever match that aforementioned 1991 Murphy Cup game when the Roy Colsey-led Huskers eked out a 9-8 overtime win over a Ric Beardsley-led Lakeland team on a day when just about 20 D-I prospects stormed the field in the golden era of Section 1 lacrosse.

But visiting Lakeland/Panas gave Yorktown its best battle in recent memory in a game that featured two goaltenders with D-I aspirations, including Yorktown sophomore Hunter Mezzzatesta and L/P senior K.C. Bryan, who have both been superb all season.

Yorktown Coach Tim Schurr was happy with the win but remains mystified by the Huskers’ inability to distance themselves in what has become a string of one- and two-goal games.

“You always want to be playing your best in May and I think we’re getting close,” Coach Schurr said after the state-ranked (No.5) Huskers (10-4 overall, 9-0 Section 1) won for the sixth-straight time. “We still make some mistakes that I don’t think we should be making, but all in all, I think we’re on the cusp of where we need to be.

“It’s always a tough game against Lakeland/Panas because they always played inspired ball and their defense was tough and the goalie is excellent,” Schurr added.

“It’s been pretty stressful,” Schurr said of the margins of victory. “I don’t know the answer to that. I think maybe we thrive on pressure. It was a nice win for our seniors. They’re a good bunch of kids and they work hard, so to get the cup back is great for them.”

Good-looking Husker sophomore James Carney-Downes (2G, 1A), Gianluca Marchini (1G,1A), Ryan Vogel (1G, 1A), Nicholas Carducci (2G), Chad Bowen (1G) and Mezzatesta (7 saves, .643 save % on season) put up critical points and/or stops for the Huskers. Bowen’s game-winning tally at 7:58 of the final quarter spotted the Huskers a 6-4 lead, and Vogel tacked on for good measure with :52 left.

Thomas Kuney (1G, 1A), Will Moore (1G), CC Savastano (1G), Kyle Gallagher (1G), Jack Jimenez (1) and Bubba Baumeister (1A) found the score sheet for the state-ranked (No.20) Rebels (6-8, 6-4) while Bryan notched 12 saves.

“It was a big defensive game today against a great Lakeland/Panas team,” Lehigh-bound Yorktown All-American Chris Constantine said. “We really stuck together defensively. They came back and got close, but we are an elite defensive unit that got through it. We’re clicking now and we’re hoping to figure out a way to put some goals up so we’re not under this kind of pressure defensively. Bowen was Mr. Clutch again, scoring that goal he scored in the fourth.

“It feels amazing as seniors to win the Murphy Cup game,” he added. “This is just the start of our many goals we set. The goal never changes at Yorktown; we want it all.”

Marchini (4G, 1A) was a real pain in MAHOPAC’s neck in a 13-6 Huskers win earlier in the week. Carducci (2G), Vogel (1G, 1A), Bowen (1G, 1A, 18/20 FO) and Constantine (1G, 1A) did additional damage for the Huskers, the likely top seed in the upcoming Class B playoffs. Danny Koch (2G, 1A), Liam Jones (2G) and Liam Scanlan (2G) kept the Wolf Pac (2-12, 2-10) somewhat close in a rematch of last year’s championship.

Lakeland/Panas did show that it is more than capable of dealing this tournament a major blow; both in defeat to Yorktown and in a 14-3 clouting of Class C HEN HUD, who could not shake the ‘Bubba Effect’ when senior Baumeister (6G, 4A) sunk the Sailors behind a career-high 10 points.

The versatile Gallagher (2G, 2A), Kuney (3G), Savastano (1G, 2A), Moore (1G, 1A) and Anthony Farroni (18/19 FO) were part of an unwavering attack. Hen Hud’s Dean Pastolove, Kevin Ryan and Drew Hiltsley each scored once.

CLASS B

After a telling week of action, it looks like the current top five seeds – No.1 Yorktown, No.2 Somers, No.3 Greeley, No.4 Clarkstown South and No.5 L/P – will get byes to the quarterfinals. However, current No.6 Fox Lane (9-6, 7-6) looks like it could host No.11 Clarkstown North with No.8 Brewster (6-9) hosting No.9 Mahopac in a game that could go either way despite the Wolf Pac’s subpar record.

If the seeds shake out as is, we could be looking at a Yorktown vs. L/P semi on one side of the bracket and a potential Somers vs. Greeley/Fox Lane showdown on the opposite side; meaning there’s no easy path to the finals.

State-ranked (No.3) SOMERS came out flat in an 11-10 loss to John Jay before nearly completing what would have been the comeback of the year, but the Tuskers (13-2, 11-1) came up short despite a career effort from Ryan Brush (4G, 1A). Tuskers Mac Sullivan (3G, 2A), Miguel Iglesias (2G, 2A) and Cam Violante (1G) all scored, but Jay’s Andrew Kiefer (3G, 2A) and Brendan Corelli (3G, 1A) provided ample cushion for the state-ranked (No.6) Class C Wolves (12-3, 11-2).

The visiting Tuskers were quick to recover, though, stomping down state-ranked (No.4) Rye, 14-10, Saturday night behind an Inglesias onslaught that included five goals and two assists. Brush and Sullivan each bagged a hat trick while Cam Violante (2G, 1A) added three points and M Matt Mayfield (2A, 24/28 on faceoffs) were key to the cause. Tusker G Landon Pepe made 18 saves and upped his season save percentage to above .675. Mayfield, who has an .815% on faceoff wins, has been a machine at the dot.

First-year Somers Coach Jordan Hirsch was stoked to see his Tuskers bounce back from a tough setback to Jay.

“You can imagine we were disappointed in the way we played Tuesday night for the majority of the Jay game,” Hirsch said. “Big positives in the grit we showed in the last nine minutes to have a chance to steal the game, but against a team as organized and disciplined as John Jay it’s difficult to complete a comeback of that nature, which held true there. After Tuesday, we dialed in on some things that we knew needed to come back into the forefront of our focus. The couple days of practice and preparation for us between Tuesday night and Saturday night were intentional and proved to be important. On Saturday (vs Rye), it was really about going out and taking on a great challenge with an extremely talented Rye team, while staying true to ourselves. Our main focuses were playing with as much urgency and energy as we could for a full game. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but that’s never the expectation. Coach Spillane had a great defensive game plan and our defense executed that plan while making some really tough plays guarding extremely skilled players. I thought our offense did a great job of playing through layers, which is something we try to do each possession by balancing the fast pace we want to play at while valuing possessions when we don’t get early offensive opportunities.”

Mayfield and Pepe provide the Tuskers with two of the finest in Section 1 at FOGO and between the pipes, respectively.

“Matt Mayfield at the dot and Landon Pepe in the cage were so solid and those positions play a huge part in our success,” Hirsch added. “As a whole, this group has been so fun to coach. Our team has guys on it that want to be held accountable and they want to maximize the time they have with each other. We’re excited to keep riding the wave and having the opportunity to play lacrosse together for as long as we possibly can.”

HORACE GREELEY is the wild card in this mix. Despite losses to Fox Lane, Somers and John Jay CR, the Quakers (10-5, 9-3) have played some stiff comp and are capable of forcing a track meet with a litany of potent scoring, much like they did in a 17-4 win over North Rockland, the current No.5 seed in Class A, plus an 11-7 win over top-seeded Class A Mamaroneck and a 16-3 rout of Class C Byram Hills. In those wins, Quaker senior A Jack Holub scored his 100 career goals while junior M Jameson Blakeslee did the same. Senior G Toby Moskow also made his 500th career save.

“I believe we have really limited the small mistakes over the last couple of games,” Blakeslee said. “We know we are going to face some good teams in the playoffs, and hopefully we’ll get Fox Lane or Somers for a rematch to show them our best selves.”

In the pivotal win over Mamaroneck, Connor Lummel (4G), Holub (2G, 3A), Jason Kim (2G), Blakeslee (1G, 3A), Matthew Byrne (1G, 1A), Tighe Dolan (1G) and Moskow (17 saves) all did their part in the eye-popping win.

Against Byram, Byrne (2G, 6A), Holub (4G, 1A), Blakeslee (2G), Tommy Woolard (2G) and Lummel (2G) each scored multiple goals as did Bobcat Reid du Toit (2G).

FOX LANE will need to find its highwater mark in a hurry as the current unofficial seeds reflect a quarterfinal rematch with No.3 Greeley, something the Quakers are chomping at the bit over. The Foxes were up to the task in a 13-6 win over Clarkstown South when Owen Baker (3G, 1A), Ryan Nathan (3G, 1A), James Minotti (2G, 2A), Declan Connors (2G, 2A) and John Mains (2G) supported goalies Luke Valenti (8 saves, .648% on season) and John Hamilton (2).

BREWSTER took a 9-8 overtime decision from visiting PUTNAM VALLEY Saturday and can salvage an otherwise average season by defeating Mahopac in the opening round should the two square up. Bear sophomore Luke Cunningham (3G, 3A) scored his 100th career point. Jason Weller (2G, 1A), Harrison Schmitt (1G, 1A) and AJ Accurso (1G, 1A) all scored while Frank Tuminello (2G) nailed the OT game winner. Class D Putnam Valley (7-8) squandered a 5-2 lead built on the backs of Dakota Bourgie (2G, 2A), Cody Glenn (3G), Thomas Cunningham (1G), Mike Frye (1G) and Andre Tarrant (1G).

Cunningham added a goal and two assists in a 13-6 loss to Fox Lane, which got multi-goal games from Baker (4G, 1A), Mains (hat trick) and Minotti (2G).

CLASS A

Matt Risley’s hat trick spotted CARMEL a 10-5 lead over host MAHOPAC Friday when the Rams defeated the Wolf Pac, 11-6, for the first time in school history. Matt Risley (3G, 3A), Thomas Connolly (2G, 1A), Ryan Aabel (2G, 3A), Seth Ruiz (2G) and Jake Lotz (1G, 2A) all potted goals in support of G Jake Meissner (.657 save% this season), who made 13 saves for the state-ranked (No.16) Rams (12-2, 11-2), who, as the current No.2 seed, are on a semifinal collision course with two-time reigning champion Scarsdale, the 2023 NYS semifinalists.

Koch (2G), Jones (1G, 1A), Scanlon (1G, 1A) and Bryan Margolis (1G, 1A) kept the Wolf Pac around before the Rams sought what was theirs.

“It was definitely an amazing feeling beating them for the first time in program history,” Carmel captain Risley said after suffering three prior defeats since his freshman season. “It goes without saying that it’s going to be a game when we play Mahopac just because of the history that is there, but to come out on top in a game like that with the boys is a feeling I never want to get rid of. Couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to make program history with.”

The Rams also made short work of Arlington in a 14-4 win behind Connolly (3G, 2A), Aabel (4G, 1A), Ruiz (3G), Adam Boeheim 3G and Risley (4A).

WHITE PLAINS got five goals from Ricky Strobel and nine points from Christian Bondi (3G, 6A) in a 13-3 rout of OSSINING. Alex Spista (2G, 2A) adde four points for the Tigers (10-5), the No.4 seed in Class A, who could be staring down the semifinal barrel of No.1 Mamaroneck.

CLASS D

It feels like a formality before we announce state-ranked (No.2) PLEASANTVILLE as the Section 1 rep in the NYSPHSAA tournament. The Panthers (13-2, 10-0) have handled everything Class D has thrown at them, including No.8 HALDANE and No.5 Bronxville. The only thing that remains to be seen is whether or not No.9 WESTLAKE can provide some kind of speed bump for Pleasantville.

We’re hearing there was some seriously bad blood in Westlake’s 9-7 win over Haldane, and while we can’t condone such behavior we can only hope that mutual respect shines a light on both programs should we meet again.

Chase Sorby (3G, 1A), Stephen DiNapoli (3G, 1A), Chris Kalle (2G) and Nicholas DiNapoli (1G, 1A) led the undefeated Wildcats (14-0), the current No.2 seed, who haven’t exactly stacked the schedule with elite competition, which may or may not come back to bite them. The Wildcats have heard the whispers regarding their schedule, so they went all-out against Haldane to snatch the league title.

“We were playing for some respect as some people said we don’t play the toughest teams, so we wanted the win badly,” Westlake’s Chris Kalle admitted. “Overall, it was just a high- emotion game, so you could expect it to be a little chippy.”

Evan Giachinta (2G), Fallou Faye (2G) and Ryan Van Tassel (1G, 2A) led the Blue Devils (6-8, 6-5), the current No.5 seed.

Haldane opened the week with a 9-7 win over Clarkstown South when Liam Gaugler (2G, 1A), Faye (2G) and Van Tassel (2G0 showed support for G Jordon Hankel (11 saves).

Stephen DiNapoli (4G, 1A) and Nicholas DiNapoli (2G, 1A) were all over North Salem in a 13-5 rome to open the week.

Westlake could see No.3 CROTON-HARMON in the semis if the seeds shake out as currently situated, but Croton was no match for Pleasantville in an 18-4 Panther rout. Nick Reich dropped a career-best eight goals on the Tigers (10-4), the current No.3 seed. Panthers Hank McCourtney (2G, 2A), Aidan Cotter (2G, 1A), Emmet McDermott (1G, 3A), Daniel Picart (1G, 1A), Erik Coleman (1G, 1A) and Nick Vechiarello (2G) could not be stopped.

Croton had a much better showing in a 19-9 win over Dobbs Ferry as Liam Doherty (5G, 5A) went off for 10 points. Sean Grimes (1G, 2A, 23/30 FO), Carter Schmidt (5G, 4A), Bryce Laemmel (4G, 3A) all had their way.

Jack Brock scored six goals and dished three assists and Frank Janos scored five goals and two assists in a pair of BRIARCLIFF wins over Rye Neck (11-0) and Keio (12-3). The 2023 Class D finalists Bears (4-12, 4-10) are hoping to revive some of their past form as the No.11 seed in the playoffs where they could bust up a bracket given Briarcliff’s pedigree. There is very little separation between seeds three through eight as of press time.

CLASS C

Lacking the zest of other classifications, Class C remains a two-horse race – between defending champion Rye, the No.3 seed, and top-seeded John Jay CR – until proven otherwise. Tappan Zee has had a whale of a season, including wins over Byram Hills and Fox Lane, but there’s not much left on the plate to suggest the Dutchies are going to be competitive with the upper crust, and that goes for HEN HUD and BYRAM HILLS, the current No.5 and 6 seeds, respectively, though both the Sailors (10-3, 9-3) and Bobcats (9-6, 8-6) should have what it takes to make a semifinal appearance and challenge the powers that be.

Byram Hills looked strong in a 12-6 win over Brewster, who could not contain nor control Zach Pero (2G, 3A), Ryan Pero (1G, 1A), Erik Cipriano (1G, 3A), Christian Cipriano (2G, 1A), Du Toit (2G, 1A), John Chicone (2G), Ethan Faller (2G) and Adam Leftowitz (18/21 FO). Brewster’s Cameron LaMoreaux (3G), A.J. Acurso (1G, 2A), and Weller (2G) kept the Bears in striking distance.

The Bobcats showed some grit in a 7-6 come-from-behind win over Blind Brook, which is cause for concern despite the outcome. Byram was down 6-4 with eight minutes left and scored three goals in three minutes to take the lead, with the game winner coming off an assist from Logan Cohen (2G, 2A) to DuToit with 3:32 remaining, his fourth goal of the game. The point is, Byram Hills should not be fighting back against Blind Brook if the Bobcats intend to supply a challenge to Jay or Rye in the semis. G Jack Quinn made 14 essential saves for the Bobcats.

Hen Hud honored the memory of former beloved Sailor Dave Palmisano in a 10-2 win over Ossining on senior night in Sailor land. James McManus (1G, 4A),

Hiltsley (2G, 2A), Kevin Ryan (2G), Thomas Walsh (2G), Conor Prokopiak (1G, 1A),

Dean Pastolove (1G), Liam Moore (1G) and Billy Magliano (1A) all found the stat sheet for the Sailors, who hope to provide a legit semifinal challenge against either Jay or Rye, two of the most consistent programs in Section 1 history.

RAY GALLAGHER/ANDY JACOBS/CHRIS SMAJLAJ PHOTOS