Yorktown Declares State of Emergency After Heavy Rainfall

Yorktown Supervisor Tom Diana declared a state of emergency Monday in response to significant damage from a storm that dumped more than seven inches of rain throughout the town.

Damage from the storm included a sinkhole behind Town Hall, compromised culverts, boulders moved into roads, washed out roads and flooding, along with vehicles that were swallowed up in deep water. A Mohegan Fire Department truck was one vehicle destroyed.

“As the water recedes, I’m sure we’re going to find more damage,” Diana said. “There are roads washed out all over the place, so we advise everyone to use caution when they drive. Do not drive into standing water because you don’t know how deep it might be.”

As of Monday morning, road closures included Route 6N between Perry Street and Wood Street; East Main Street between Pine Court and Barger Street; Old Crompond Road between Linette Court and Mill Pond Road; Mohegan Avenue; and Granite Springs Road.

“Patient and good judgement is the rule of the day,” Police Chief Robert Noble said.

All Yorktown Parks and Recreation programs were canceled and municipal pools were closed. The town’s camps and one pool were expected to resume on Tuesday.

Garbage and recycling were scheduled to collected Monday on streets that were passable. If a street was closed or unpassable, collection attempts will be made later in the day.