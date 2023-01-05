Yorktown Community Mourns Loss of Town Police Lieutenant

The Town of Yorktown and area police agencies are mourning the loss of a 37-year-old police lieutenant who died suddenly Jan. 2 from an illness.

Kenneth Sgroi worked for the Yorktown Police Department since 2009 and was promoted to lieutenant in July 2022 where he was Staff Division Commander.

Police Chief Robert Noble said Sgroi “fought valiantly and hard” before succumbing to his undisclosed illness.

“It is with profound sadness, pain and hurt that we share the loss of our brother, Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi. Kenny was an outstanding police officer. An even better man,” Noble said. “Lieutenant Sgroi leaves behind a wife and two very young children. We love them very much. They are OUR family. We thank the Yorktown community in advance for your patience, understanding and support in the days, weeks and months that will follow. While our hearts are heavy, we will continue to do our work in the most professional manner. It is what Lieutenant Sgroi would have expected. Rest easy and in peace, Kenny. We’ll take it from here.”

Sgroi was born April 2, 1985 in Mineola, Long Island. He grew up on Long Island and graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2006. His dream was to always become a police officer. He graduated from the Police Academy in November 2007 and started his career as a Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff. In March of 2009, he made the decision to transfer to the Yorktown Police Department.

Sgroi proudly served as a patrolman and worked his way up through the ranks, becoming a Sergeant in 2016 and eventually, through his hard work and dedication, achieved the position of Lieutenant. In 2010 and 2012, he received the Stop DWI Award.

Sgroi and his wife, Anne, were destined to meet. They unknowingly attended St. Anne’s School and Kellenberg Memorial High School at the same time, and ironically lived blocks away from each other in Franklin Square. Their lives together did not begin until that fateful night New Year’s Eve in 2010. They became husband and wife on August 30, 2014, and their love grew to include two beautiful children Gabriella (5) and Joseph (3).

According to his obituary, Sgroi loved two things. First, his family, who he was devoted to. His love knew no bounds. There was never a time when he had no time to play with his children and listen to their stories. Second, his passion for his job and community. He spent over 16 years of his life helping others. He never put his own personal wants in front of another person’s needs. Service to others was always his primary goal, whether it be a friend, neighbor, or stranger. He was a quiet man who never sought to be seen but was clearly seen by all.

In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his mother Alice, sister Pamela and her wife Lisa, nieces Ava, Layla and nephew, Julian. Family and friends will honor his life at the Yorktown Funeral Home on Friday Jan. 6, from 2 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 a. m. at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial will follow at Gates of Heaven Cemetery.