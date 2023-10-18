Yorktown Candidates Tout Credentials for Office at Forum

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The six candidates running for supervisor and town board in Yorktown squared off for the only time this election season at a forum at Yorktown Stage last week, co-sponsored by the Democratic and Republican committees.

The first head-to-head matchup of the evening featured incumbent Supervisor Tom Diana and Democratic challenger Jann Mirchandani.

Diana, a retired police officer, served eight years as councilman before being appointed supervisor in January to an unexpired one-year term after Matt Slater was elected to the State Assembly.

“I have shown the last 10 months that I am up to the task,” Diana said. “I love Yorktown. I love serving the people here. I made a promise long ago that I would run on results, not insults.”

Mirchandani is a 20-year resident and a small business owner who said she has 35 years of executive experience.

“Yorktown is a great place to live, but we are facing big challenges,” she said. “I believe I can do more for the people of Yorktown who live here. We need strong, pro-active leadership. People need answers from the government that leads them.”

The recent garbage controversy in Yorktown where the town was forced to choose another trash hauler was predictably a hot topic at the forum.

Diana said he was able to correct the emergency situation in 72 hours thanks to his connections in the industry and ability to act quickly.

“I took leadership action that was necessary. I fixed it and made it better,” Diana said. “We thought we had a good marriage (with Competitive Carting). It didn’t work out. We were told it would save $1.5 million. We vetted this company. We thought they were responsible.”

Mirchandani said changes need to be made in how the town board investigates companies since it will have to rebid the garbage contract next year.

“Our town board is responsible for taking the lowest responsible bidder, not the lowest bidder,” she said.

Mirchandani said she and her Democratic team have a 100-day plan if elected that will include voting on ethics reform and holding an economic summit to showcase the town’s five business hamlets.

Diana said much of his attention next year will focus on infrastructure improvements that have been neglected for decades.

“We all have good ideas and it’s the implementation of those ideas that make them viable,” Diana said.

“Yorktown is not facing any easy issues, but we can’t afford business as usual,” Mirchandani said.

Town Board

The four candidates running for two available town board seats took the stage following the supervisor showdown.

Councilman Ed Lachterman, seeking a third four-year term, is the lone incumbent on the ballot with Councilwoman Mary Capoccia, who was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy, opting not to run for an extended term.

“Until you sit in this seat you don’t realize how much your viewpoint matters,” said Lachterman, who had a lengthy career in the hospitality industry and now owns two businesses. “I have always used my conscience to determine what is best for the town. I have always listened to the needs and wants of the residents of the town and used my morale compass to make decisions.”

Running with Lachterman on the GOP line is Patrick Murphy, former manager of Murphy’s Restaurant and brother of former State Senator Terrence Murphy.

“If elected, I will focus on local issues for seniors, veterans and first responders,” Murphy said. “I have the right skillset and temperament to handle this job.”

Two political newcomers are looking to join the board on the Democratic ticket: Tom Marron, a high school English special education teacher, and Steve Shaw, a Project Manager and Corporate Trainer for a legal solutions firm.

“We all know Yorktown is a great place to live, but there are serious issues that need to be addressed,” Marron said. “I believe many Yorktown residents are being left out by the current administration.”

“Our community here in Yorktown is second to none,” Shaw said. “Which is why I am disheartened to see some of the decisions made here in Yorktown. We need representatives that will put the people first.”

Lachterman took exception to assertions from Shaw and Marron that the current board does a poor job communicating with residents.

“You’re entitled to your own opinions, not your own facts,” Lachterman remarked. “I don’t know if I could be more visible in the community. You have to be there to know.”