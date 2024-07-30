Yolanda Regina

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Yolanda A. Regina (née Lemme), affectionately known as Yolly, passed away on July 25 in Valhalla at the age of 95.

Born on Jan. 27, 1929, in Brooklyn, Yolly led a life marked by diligence and dedication. Yolly attended P.S. 72 for her primary education and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School. She embarked on a notable career with the New York State Unemployment Insurance Board, where she served with distinction as an assistant chief insurance examiner. After 47 years of committed service, she retired, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and reliability. Known for her fastidious and hardworking nature, Yolly was deeply committed to her responsibilities and was always someone you could rely on.

Outside of her professional life, she was a devout member of Holy Rosary Church, and later, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Valhalla.

Yolly was the last surviving member of her siblings, preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Theresa Lemme; her sisters, Mary Lanzi, Theresa DiMarco, Elenor Mascia, Mafalda Schillaci (her twin), and Domenica Johansen; and her brothers, Sam, Michael, Vito, Cosmo and Nick Lemme.

Her life will be honored with a funeral Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Church, located at 2 Broadway in Valhalla, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale. The arrangements are under the care of Beecher Flooks Funeral Home.

Yolly’s life and legacy will be remembered by all who knew her as a testament to her unwavering spirit and enduring dedication.