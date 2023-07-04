Worried About Losing History: Project Would Help Underhill House

The last person who probably would want to see the Underhill House today is Captain Underhill, who lived there for so many years.

He put a lot of work, time and care into his home, so much so that centuries later, it still stands and is in relatively decent condition considering its age. Work started on that main building in the early 1800s and continued off and on for decades.

However, it’s fair to think that even Captain Underhill would agree that the house is ready for its next chapter. I’m glad that the man who hopes to build Underhill Farm wants to preserve that history and is opening his wallet to do it, to the tune of $1 million.

History rots if you let it. Opportunity skips by you if you don’t grab it. What Underhill wants to build is good. It’s a nice blend of history, today and tomorrow that we need in Yorktown. The old buildings used by the Soundview school aren’t nearly as historically interesting or important as the Underhill House. Being old doesn’t make them historic. And being old does mean they absolutely must have a future.

Underhill Farms is the perfect complement to our town’s motto “Progress with Preservation.”

Mr. Guillaro sees how history can be contemporary. And he sees what tomorrow can bring. He’s combining both concepts into his good plan for Underhill Farm. Can we just get going on this project?

Thank you, Underhill Farm.

Jon Farrell

Yorktown