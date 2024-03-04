Women-Founded Dispensary Takes its First Puff in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Barbara Kay

White Plains welcomed New York State’s first women-founded and operated dispensary on Friday.

Etain is a family business run by Amy Peckham and her daughters Hillary and Keely. The name of the establishment comes from a figure in Irish mythology who reminded the Peckhams of their grandmother Frances Keeffe, who they endearingly called “Granny Franny.”

The Peckhams began their medical cannabis business in 2015 in Yonkers, which was established after researching palliative treatments for Keeffe, who suffered from and eventually succumbed to ALS.

“We wanted to improve the quality of life” for her, Hillary Peckham said.

“Since our founding in 2015, we have been ingrained in the cannabis community, consistently uplifting and empowering fellow women-led brands in the industry,” she also said. “We are ecstatic to introduce the Etain brand, featuring our exceptional cannabis products and fellow standout brands, to the White Plains community.”

Since relocating from Yonkers – a “tough” location, according to Jes Feuer, Etain’s marketing director, as they were on the second floor of a building – to White Plains, they’ve branched out to recreational use as well. The grand opening marks White Plains’ first cannabis dispensary and comes 10 days after Westchester’s first cannabis establishment, Elevate, was celebrated in Mount Vernon.

Many of Etain’s Yonkers employees came with them to White Plains, welcoming their customers with familiar faces.

“It’s hard to imagine we got here [from only medical usage],” said Maddy Levine, who started as an intern for Etain six years ago and is now the company’s marketing coordinator. “I feel so proud to be a part of (Etain’s) history and story.”

“It’s been a long time coming,” added Bella Sannbria, who has worked for Etain for two years. Sannbria was wearing a Buy Weed From Women sweatshirt, a clothing brand created by Jasmine Mans. Mans’ apparel can be bought in Etain.

While Etain was bought by RIV Capital in 2022, according to company spokesman Jordan Isenstadt, they continue to provide unrelenting support to other women-owned brands and artists.

The store is similar to an open-space gallery, with a multimedia mural by graffiti artist and clothing brand owner Claw Money in its center. Etain also partnered with Claw Money to release an exclusive Motif Vape Battery and Balance Blend Pod.

“We told her, here are our brand colors, do what speaks to you,” Feuer said.

To the mural’s right, is an entire wall dedicated to House of Puff, a women-owned and Latina-led smoking accessories store. They’ve also released a Spritz cannabis product that Etain is selling.

In keeping with its roots as one of the state’s original medical cannabis operators, Etain prioritizes its customers who shop for medical purposes and have their products shelved in front, near the entrance of the store. Customers with medical cannabis cards have a “VIP” (Very Important Patient) line at checkout.

Etain is also friendly to those just starting to smoke or are looking for a subtle high.

“You don’t have to combust,” Feuer said about their low dosage and non-smoking products. “[We] have honey, tea and gummies.”

While Etain’s soft launch was on Feb. 14, Friday marked the grand opening. Mayor Thomas Roach helped the Peckhams cut the celebratory ribbon outside of the store.

“It’s quite different from what you see in a smoke shop,” he said. “I love your store and good luck.”

Etain maintains its goal of promoting “diversity” and “equitability,” said Chris Alexander, the executive director for the state Office of Cannabis Management, at the ceremony.

The shop is located at 75 Mamaroneck Ave. Sales of recreational cannabis are from Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Etain is open for the sale of medical cannabis Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.