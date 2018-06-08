Woman Gets Five Years Probation for Posing as Attorney in P’ville Court

The woman who impersonated an attorney last summer in Pleasantville Village Court was sentenced Thursday to five years’ probation.

Delilah Torres of Peekskill was sentenced on one count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a Class E felony, the Westchester County District Attorney’s office stated.

Torres first appeared in Pleasantville Village Court on June 26, 2017, identifying herself as a lawyer for a client in a civil matter. After receiving instructions from the court clerk on how to proceed, Torres faxed a series of documents to the court, resulting in the matter being scheduled for a hearing the following day.

When Torres arrived in court on June 27, she provided a notice of appearance and a notice of motion to the court. In both notices, she claimed to be an attorney.

The matter was adjourned to June 29, where Torres appeared again.When questioned by the court about her credentials, Torres stated that she had graduated from Columbia Law School on May 18, 2017, but had not yet taken the bar exam.

She was ordered to return on July 3 with proof she was admitted to practice and that she attended Columbia Law School. Torres never appeared.

Records from the Office of Court Administration, the New York State Board of Law Examiners, and Columbia University confirmed Torres never attended or graduated from Columbia Law School, never took the New York State Bar Exam and had never been admitted to practice law in the state.