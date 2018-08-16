With PV Tower Vote, Homeland Sends Warning Shot

With a voter referendum less than one week away to determine if a cell tower should be placed behind Putnam Valley town hall, Homeland Towers warned if this site is shot down, alternative sites could be closer to the local elementary school.

In an email to Supervisor Sam Oliverio, Vincent Xavier of Homeland Towers told Oliverio the tower would “likely” be closer to Putnam Valley Elementary School. The two other alternative sites Xavier mentioned were the senior center property where the town park is or on the ambulance corp. property. Some critics against the tower at town hall have complained it would be too close to school children, posing health risks.

“Based on my review, it appears likely that any alternative will be closer to the school,” Xavier wrote.

The tower at town hall would be one mile from the school.

The town-wide vote will take Tuesday, Aug. 21 from noon- 8 p.m. A couple of months ago, the majority of the town board approved leasing Homeland Towers land on the town hall property to build a 110-feet cell tower to the chagrin of nearby residents. (Residents in turn collected enough signatures to force a referendum on the matter.) The tower would still need approvals from the planning board and the zoning board of appeals and if it were signed off, the town would receive about $24,000 yearly from the tower company.