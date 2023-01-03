Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Some lucky New York State Lottery player is starting the new year almost $20,000 richer. New York Lottery officials announced a winning Take 5 top prize ticket, worth $19,956, was sold Dec. 29 at ShopRite at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains for the midday drawing.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 12, 14, 17, 25 and 28. To win the top prize, a player must match all five numbers.

Whoever is in possession of that lucky ticket has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim the money.

Take 5 features numbers ranging from one to 39. Separate prizes are also available for matching two, three and four numbers. Take 5 drawings are held twice daily.