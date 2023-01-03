News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Human Interest The White Plains Examiner Uncategorized 

Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in White Plains

Rick Pezzullo
We are part of The Trust Project

Some lucky New York State Lottery player is starting the new year almost $20,000 richer. New York Lottery officials announced a winning Take 5 top prize ticket, worth $19,956, was sold Dec. 29 at ShopRite at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains for the midday drawing.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 12, 14, 17, 25 and 28. To win the top prize, a player must match all five numbers.

Whoever is in possession of that lucky ticket has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim the money.

Take 5 features numbers ranging from one to 39. Separate prizes are also available for matching two, three and four numbers. Take 5 drawings are held twice daily.

Share

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Westchester Avenue Live/Work Project Public Hearing Closed

Neal Rentz

Latimer Announces Bid for Re-election to State Senate

Pat Casey

Westchester is Pushing Entrepreneurs Forward

Pat Casey