Wind Farms, Electric Vehicles Continue to Remain Cost Prohibitive

The New York and New Jersey proposed offshore wind farms are canceled due to increasing costs.

Unlike the oil industry, which was funded by individuals and later formed into oil companies such as Humble (Esso), Texaco, Standard of California (Chevron), et al, they discovered the oil, built refineries, pipelines, depots and service stations and delivered gasoline/diesel to service customers.

Meanwhile, taxpayers are funding the EV cars, the energy sources, the distribution system and the charging stations and then have to pay again to charge their EVs.

Patrick Mosman

Pleasantville