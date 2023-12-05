Wind and Solar Are the Future to Generate Clean Energy, Not Nuclear

Real climate solutions are NOT radioactive!

Despite a lot of propaganda by the nuclear industry, nuclear power is neither “clean, green or emissions free.” Rather it is an expensive and false solution to climate change.

We must generate power that is quick to install, cheap and clean. Nuclear power fails on all three of these accounts. A real solution to climate change is not radioactive. Nuclear power is not a climate change solution. The real solution is provided by the sun and wind, which have already proven their reliability and worth in the market place.

Marilyn Elie

Indian Point Safe Energy Project

Cortlandt Manor