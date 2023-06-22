Williams Faces GOP Primary Challenge for Patterson Supervisor

By Louise Grant

Republican voters in Patterson are heading to the polls to choose their party’s nominees for the next town supervisor and two seats on the Town Board.

Squaring off in the race for supervisor are incumbent Richard Williams, who is seeking a third four-year term in the office, and challenger Michael Sudol, a retired New York City firefighter.

“I am not a politician, I’m a hardworking guy who wants to make a difference,” Sudol said.

Despite their differences, Williams and Sudol agree remediation of Putnam Lake is a priority.

“It is one of the things I wish to accomplish,” Williams, a former longtime Planning Board chairman, said of his desire to continue serving as supervisor.

“There is nothing happening at the lake,” said Sudol, noting the water body is choked with algae.

In addition to dealing with that issue, Sudol said he would like to rejuvenate Front Street.

“You come into the town and there are many vacant properties, it looks like a ghost town,” he said. “I would like to see small businesses come to our town.”

Williams favors a public water system on Front Street.

“We have the funding in place,” he said. “Now, we have to move ahead.”

Williams is running with incumbent deputy supervisor Shawn Rogan and Peter Muentener. Councilman Charlie Cook is retiring.

But the trio did not get the endorsement of the town’s Republican Committee.

“For years, Mr. Williams acted as town supervisor and town planning commissioner,” said GOP Party Chairman Peter Dandreano.

Dandreano, a current councilman, said Rogan and Muentener, like Williams, both have experience serving on the town’s Planning Board.

Dandreano said he was concerned about the relationship of the incumbents, fearing they would “go along with Rich.”

“Many are frustrated with the dismissive nature of the board. They are not open to new ideas,” Dandreano remarked.

The Republican Committee endorsed Sudol, along with council hopefuls Richard Capasso and Laura Russo. Capasso ran unsuccessfully two years ago.

Russo serves on the Putnam Lake District Board. Capasso is a local businessman.

“I think both will bring new ideas and plans to the town,” said Dandreano.

As for his desire to seek office, Sudol said it was time for him to “get off the couch and get involved.”

Joseph Esposito, a member of the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, will also be on the ballot for council.

“I am a new voice with an independent mind. I appreciate the hardworking taxpayer with an expectation of getting things done,” he stated. “I want to correct longstanding issues that have unfortunately become part of the landscape here; Putnam Lake, Front Street, and ‘the castle’ on Haviland Drive.”

“Growing up, I spent my childhood summers at my grandmother’s cottage in Putnam Lake. Over those years, I developed a love and respect for the neighborhood and the Town of Patterson. Now, my wife and I have been proud to call Putnam Lake our home ever since the birth of my now-teenage daughter. I am an active community member; eager to volunteer my time and efforts to support the Republican Party and the residents of this town.”