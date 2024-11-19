William Schmitz

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

William J. Schmitz (Bill) of Mount Kisco passed away on Nov. 14, just one day shy of his 88th birthday. His devoted wife, Joan, and devoted son, James, were with him when he passed.

Bill was born in Yonkers on Nov. 15, 1936, son of Ernest Schmitz and Anna (Schlatterer) Schmitz. He was intelligent and hardworking, taking an interest in math and engineering like his father. Later, he studied civil engineering at the prestigious Cooper Union and went on to pursue a career building bridges and roads. Engineering meant the world to him as it appealed to his industrious character and attention to detail.

Bill served in the Army from April 1960 to May 1962. He was always quite modest about his military service as he was stationed at a remote location in Alaska doing engineering work. Still, he performed an important duty and his family was proud of his service to his country.

After being discharged from the Army, Bill lived and worked in California for a short time before moving back to New York. He lived and breathed engineering, building bridges and roads as a civil engineer. The pinnacle of his career was at Berger Lehman from 1978 until his retirement in 2006, where he was the chief engineer and executive vice president. After retirement, he continued with engineering, doing consulting work with his longtime friend and former colleague Bill Frank. Most recently, after a Florida bridge collapse, he served on a committee formed to study bridge failures.

Bill met his wife, Joan (Virrill) Schmitz, at a Valentine’s Day singles dance in 1972, and they married on May 5, 1973. Together they had two sons and raised a family in White Plains and later Pleasantville. He loved both of his children, supporting them over the years as they learned about the world and grew into adults. In 2007, he moved to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he was enthusiastic about being a grandfather to his two grandchildren, Erik and Robert Schmitz. In 2017, he moved back to Westchester to live in Mount Kisco.

Devoted to the church, over the years Bill served on many committees at Trinity Lutheran Church in White Plains and later at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Pleasantville. He made sure his children went to Sunday School every week and participated in the church service.

Family was very important to him; he loved being a dad and especially loved being Pop-pop to his grandsons, Erik and Robby. He was always so happy to spend time with them, whether it was playing with Rockenbok trains, putting various Legos together, designing bridges with blocks or outside watching Erik, Robby and Bella (the family dog) race up and down the long driveway on their vehicles.

William is survived by his devoted wife, Joan, whom he loved very much. He is also survived by his son, James Schmitz, who was also always by his side during the difficult times; his two grandsons, Erik and Robert Schmitz, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, whom he also loved dearly; his older brother, Ernest Schmitz, whom he looked up to while growing up; his nephew, Robert Schmitz, and two grandnieces, Michelle and Robin Schmitz.

Bill is also survived by another son, Michael Schmitz, DO, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Bill was a fighter, persevering as he fought many health problems. His wife and son James were with him every step of the way, supporting him while also being inspired by his steadfast commitment to family and his determination to never, ever give up. Bill knew he was loved until the end. Nevertheless, he died with a broken heart.

No amount of preparation is ever enough time to say goodbye.

The wake took place at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Nov. 18. The funeral was scheduled for Emanuel Lutheran Church in Pleasantville on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. His final resting place will be Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne. The burial will take place at a later date.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bill’s name to the American Heart Association or the Cape Elizabeth children’s library.