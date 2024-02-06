Why I Re-Registered to Vote as a Democrat Ahead of Congressional Primary

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Not being a registered Democratic Party member suited me. After all, being registered as an independent, Republican or Democrat, was just a label. I was always free to vote for whatever candidate I wanted to in general elections, regardless of my party registration.

After paying attention to what Congressman Jamaal Bowman was doing and saying at home and in Washington, D.C., it became clear that his policies, beliefs and mission in Congress did not match my preferences.

When George Latimer declared his candidacy to challenge Bowman for the seat, it set up a Democratic Party primary for this June. I would finally have a chance to vote against Jamaal Bowman and boot The Squad from Westchester. What’s more, my single vote against Bowman and The Squad in the upcoming primary election will be amplified because voter turnout is traditionally low.

One catch: Only registered Democrats as of Feb. 14 are allowed to vote in the June 2024 Democratic Party. Because, I wasn’t a Democrat, I re-registered to vote as a member of the party with the Board of Elections.

By making the switch, I have locked in my legal right to vote with my head and my heart against Jamaal Bowman.

Peter Sverd

White Plains