Why Harckham is the Best Choice for Our Students

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

In the midst of a challenging national election, we must not neglect the local leaders who are fighting for real change in our communities.

As a teacher, I am voting for state Sen. Peter Harckham. He has been serving Westchester and the Hudson Valley for almost six years now, and we cannot let him down in November.

Senator Harckham has shown up for his constituents time and again. One of the most prominent issues in the 40th Senate District is education, as many schools in the area have been historically underfunded and overlooked in conversations of education reform for decades. Senator Harckham has set out to change that.

During his time in office, Sen. Harckham has increased school funding by $210 million, an astounding jump that is making real change in our schools. Not only has this increase held down property taxes for residents, but it has created space for over 2,800 pre-k students to get the early education they were unable to before.

This funding has also allowed schools to upgrade their equipment, such as building safer playgrounds, implementing more efficient technology and other infrastructure improvements that would not have been possible without Sen. Harckham’s efforts.

The key to a healthy nation is investment in its youth. A strong education system will have lasting effects on other pressing issues such as crime, social equality and public health.

In order to ensure our children have all the opportunities possible to provide themselves with a bright future, we must support leaders like Sen. Harckham who are making those goals a reality.

Marta Brooks

Peekskill