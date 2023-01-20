News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The White Plains Youth Bureau will pay tribute to mentors and mentees in celebration of National Mentoring Month on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.

The virtual celebration will recognize the power and importance of mentoring – building lifelong relationships between mentors and mentees. Since 1988, the White Plains Youth Bureau has offered mentoring as a tool for positive youth development. Over 34 years, hundreds of youth have benefited from having a mentor in their life. Many of these relationships are still in place, even though they were established 20 to 30 years ago.

Research shows academic, social and economic prospects are improved among young people who have a mentor: mentees are more likely to graduate from high school and achieve academic and personal goals and are less likely to skip school and participate in risky behavior.

In celebration of the event, mentors and mentees from across the City of White Plains and the Youth Bureau will speak about the importance of mentoring. Participants will include the Young MENtoring Program, The White Plains Public Safety Explorers Program, Grandpas United, White Plains Youth Bureau Mentoring Program, White Plains Youth Court Program, the Clubmen Higher Aims Program, and Step-Up Youth Development Program.

Darrell Kidd, a White Plains School District employee, commented, “I learned so much from my mentee relationship, it helped me to relate better with our youth and to meet their needs as best as I can.”

The program will be held virtually and is open to the public. For Zoom access details, please call the White Plains Youth Bureau at (914) 422-1378.

This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been lightly edited and is being published by Examiner Media as a public service.